What do you get when you mix K-pop stardom, demon-slaying action, and dazzling animation? Answer: Netflix’s super-fun new animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, which I watched the same day it dropped over the weekend — my immediate verdict being that it’s an absolute blast. Even for someone like me, who’s not that well-versed in all things K-pop.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters comes from the same studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Which is to say: Oh my, the animation in this movie is stunning, bursting with color and energy. And the story is just as exciting, mixing epic action scenes with a soundtrack that’s jam-packed with original K-pop bangers.

The central characters are a trio of megastar K-pop idols named Rumi, Mira, and Zoey who (in this story) dominate the charts by day and hunt demons at night. The story really ramps up when the girls face off against their fiercest rival yet: The Saja Boys, a seductive boy band made up of heartthrobs that are also literal demons. I don’t want to say too much more about what the boy band is trying to do, because that would spoil a lot of the plot. But I will add that even a K-pop noob like me could appreciate all of the movie’s subtle (and not-so-subtle) nods to real-life K-pop stars and their devoted fandoms.

Long story short, this movie was clearly made by people who have a genuine love of the genre. And speaking of which: It should go without saying that a K-pop movie deserves a catchy, hook-filled soundtrack. Does this one deliver on that score? K-pop fans, you be the judge:

In my opinion, some of the tracks heard throughout KPop Demon Hunters, including showstoppers like “Golden” and “Takedown,” could probably hold their own on the charts in real-life, up against certain industry veterans. Along those lines, members of the real-life K-pop girl group TWICE (Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung) lend their voices to a special version of “Takedown,” which is featured in the end credits of the movie and also currently fueling a TikTok dance challenge.

“Never a bad song in this entire movie,” one fan raved on X. “Absolute cinema. Give me a tv show with 15 season and 24 hour long episodes, 27 sequels and prequels and graphic novel.” Can’t say I disagree with that sentiment.

From the emotional arc of a pop diva learning to embrace her authentic self to the killer anime-style visuals, KPop Demon Hunters is filled with one glittery spectacle after another — and I had such a great time watching it. It was pure escapist fun, and you can’t ask for much more than that from an animated feature film.