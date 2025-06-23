Watching one of these 5 Netflix shows will restore your faith in humanity

Let’s be real — it’s easy for doomscrolling through headlines these days to feel like basically punishing yourself because of all that’s going on, from war and corruption to climate angst and general political malaise. And even when you try to turn your back on it, the bad news somehow still manages to throw you for a loop. That’s why it’s more important than ever to seek out things that bring joy and leave you feeling hopeful.

Enter the selection of five Netflix shows in this post that we’ve rounded up below.

Every single one’s got little bursts of goodness that cut through the madness, whether you’re after a cheap laugh or something that’ll hit you right in the feels. Either way, these Netflix gems will 100% boost your mood and maybe even leave you feeling like the world’s not such a grim place after all.

5 heartwarming Netflix shows

The following series are about everything from teenage chaos in 1990s Ireland to a real-life friendship forged in a video game — as well as a foodie who travels the world and savors everything he encounters. Here we go, in no particular order.

This coming-of-age comedy, set over the years of Northern Ireland’s so-called Troubles, veers from riotously funny to unexpectedly profound (often in the same episode). In the escapades of a group of Catholic schoolgirls, whose gang includes one English boy, Derry Girls throws you straight into the madness of teenage life — and smack in the middle of all that political tension. What makes it stand out from the streaming competition? It’s the way these friends manage to find laughter and love by sticking together, even when it feels like their world is in danger of coming apart.

Ted Danson plays Charles, a recently bereaved ex-professor, in A Man on the Inside. Having answered a newspaper ad out of a desire to give himself something to distract himself with, he’s tasked with going undercover at a retirement community. What starts as a light-weighted mystery, though, quickly turns more substantive as Charles relearns purpose, re-connects with people from his past, and finds that it’s never too late to make a change. One of my personal favorite Netflix releases of 2024.

Based on the true story of Mats Steen, a physically disabled young Norwegian man who constructed an entire life and legacy through the virtual community of World of Warcraft, this Netflix documentary is a tribute to human ingenuity and connectivity. Based on interviews, animation, and footage of actual gameplay, the film explains how Mats extended himself across the globe — proving that meaning, friendship, and happiness can thrive even in the most uncommon situations.

Sometimes, all it takes to feel better is watching someone really appreciate life, and that’s precisely what this next series provides. Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal tours the globe consuming wonderful food and sharing laughs with locals. It’s an easy-going formula, but it works — because in a too-cynical world, Somebody Feed Phil stands out as a love letter to people, culture, and food that only the grumpiest grump won’t enjoy watching.

Netflix was incredibly lucky to be the destination of this final series, which by now is considered a modern classic. Schitt’s Creek kicks off as a hilarious “rich folks lose it all” fiasco, until its real purpose sneaks up on you — and suddenly it’s all about quirky neighbors, found family, and the weird, wonderful magic of a small town. The later seasons, especially, offer the kind of feel-good storytelling which never once feels cynical. And if you don’t agree that it deserves every bit of its status as a show that restores one’s faith in human beings, then to that I say (a la David Rose): “Eat glass.”