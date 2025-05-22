One of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s is coming back – and so is its star

Get ready for that catchy theme song refrain from the 2000s to get stuck in your head — then one about how “I can’t do this all on my own / no, I know I’m no Superman.” That’s because ABC is officially developing a reboot of the beloved 2000s medical comedy Scrubs, and star Zach Braff is reportedly on board to return as the daydreaming, voiceover-loving Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian.

The project is still in early development, but it marks a major step forward for a revival fans have long hoped for. Series creator Bill Lawrence will be involved as an executive producer, while Braff is currently the only cast member confirmed to return. So no wisecracks just yet from Dr. Cox or snark from his sharp-tongued ex-wife and later on-again partner Jordan.

Here’s hoping that we do get some of that if the Scrubs reboot does indeed come to fruition, along with bromantic slow-mo montages with Turk, and the return of The Janitor who’s probably still holding a grudge.

The original Scrubs premiered in 2001 on NBC and later moved to ABC, running for nine seasons and building a passionate fanbase thanks to its mix of absurdist humor and heartfelt emotion. Alongside Braff, the ensemble included Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn, many of whom have expressed interest in a reunion over the years.

In a recent interview, Braff sounded eager to return to Sacred Heart, calling the idea of doing a short run of new episodes “a dream.” No word yet on whether the full cast will reunite, but for longtime fans of J.D., Turk, and the rest of the gang — this reboot just might be the perfect prescription. And if you haven’t yet, definitely check out Fake Doctors, Real Friends, a hilarious and nostalgic Scrubs rewatch podcast with stars Braff and Faison.