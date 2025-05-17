The streaming hot list: This week’s biggest series on Max, Disney+, Netflix, and more

Sick of bouncing between apps trying to figure out what to watch next? Then it might be worth checking out Reelgood’s just-released Top 10 TV list, which cuts through the noise and offers a curated snapshot of what everyone’s streaming right now. From galaxy-spanning rebellions to psychological thrillers, it’s a lineup that crosses genres, vibes, and platforms — no matter what kind of story you’re in the mood for. Basically, there’s lots of ideas here for which TV series to dive into next.

The new Reelgood chart, by the way also covers the seven-day period that ended on May 14, and it’s based on monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

1. The Last of Us (HBO/Max). Season 2 of The Last of Us throws us back into the heartbreak and horror of its post-apocalyptic world, with Ellie on a relentless path of revenge that tests everything she thought she knew about love, loyalty, and justice. With new allies, brutal enemies, and emotional gut-punches around every corner, this season of the hit TV series digs even deeper into the human cost of survival.

2. Andor (Disney+). Andor is a tense, slow-burn thriller set in the Star Wars universe that follows Cassian Andor as he stumbles into the rebellion and begins to understand what it means to resist tyranny. With its grounded tone and richly layered storytelling, the series reveals how everyday people become revolutionaries. Easily one of the best TV series of 2025 (check out our review of the final three-episode arc here).

3. The Four Seasons (Netflix). In this new TV series from Tina Fey, six long-time friends head out for a relaxing group getaway, only to have their emotional luggage cracked wide open when one of the couples suddenly splits up. Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy, The Four Seasons is a breezy, witty look at friendship and midlife upheaval.

4. Poker Face (Peacock). Poker Face is a throwback murder-mystery TV series with a modern twist, starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a human lie detector who can’t help but solve crimes everywhere she goes. Each episode is a self-contained puzzle, as Charlie hits the road in her beat-up car, dodging danger and unraveling one secret after another.

5. MobLand (Paramount+). MobLand is a slick, bloody thrill ride from Guy Ritchie, where the ruthless Harrigan family locks horns with their longtime rivals, the Stevensons, in a turf war full of double-crosses and brutal payback. Our interview with the main cast can be found here.

6. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). In the Apple TV series Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays Coop, a former finance hotshot whose life implodes — so he starts robbing his rich neighbors to keep up appearances. It’s a slick, twisted ride through suburbia where charm, crime, and midlife crisis collide

7. You (Netflix). You is Netflix’s twisted tale of love, lies, and lethal obsession, centered on Joe Goldberg — a bookish charmer with a habit of stalking and killing anyone who gets in the way of his idea of romance. No matter how many new cities or identities he takes on, Joe can’t outrun the monster inside. Even though he’s always convinced it’s the world, not him, that’s broken.

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). The Handmaid’s Tale is a haunting dystopian drama set in Gilead, where women are stripped of their rights and forced into roles like child-bearing Handmaids under a brutal theocracy. At the heart of it all is June, played by Elisabeth Moss, whose quiet rage and relentless defiance spark a slow-burning rebellion against the system that tried to break her.

9. The Eternaut (Netflix). In The Eternaut, a sudden, lethal snowfall blankets Buenos Aires, transforming the city into a graveyard of desolate streets. As chaos unfolds, the Rick Grimes-like Juan Salvo and a small band of survivors don makeshift protective gear to navigate the frozen ruins, only to uncover that the snowstorm is merely the first strike in a calculated alien invasion (check out our review of the series here).

10. Hacks (Max). Hacks is a sharp-tongued comedy about a fading Vegas icon and a Gen Z writer who begrudgingly team up and end up transforming each other’s lives, one brutal punchline at a time. Jean Smart delivers savage charm as Deborah Vance, a diva of the old guard learning new tricks from her defiant, painfully honest sidekick.