If you love gritty mob dramas, put this new Paramount+ show from Guy Ritchie on your watchlist right now

Get ready for more Guy Ritchie coming to the small screen soon. Hot on the heels of the director’s well-received Netflix series The Gentlemen, the British filmmaker known for loads of action and rapid-fire dialogue is bringing his signature style to Paramount+ with the gritty crime drama MobLand, set to premiere on March 30.

If you loved The Gentlemen — with its snappy banter, colorful gangsters, and all the backstabbing you could ask for — then MobLand looks set to be your next obsession. This time, Ritchie shifts the action to the heart of a global crime syndicate, following the powerful Harrigan family as they navigate power struggles and betrayals. Pierce Brosnan stars as the family patriarch Conrad Harrigan, with Helen Mirren bringing her regal presence as his wife Maeve. Tom Hardy is also on hand as a ruthless fixer, assigned to protect the clan.

This new one-hour gangster drama promises to deliver everything Ritchie fans crave — high-stakes drama, dark humor, and plenty of stylish violence. With an ensemble cast that also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, and Jasmine Jobson, MobLand is shaping up to be the kind of crime saga that makes you root for the bad guys, even if you wouldn’t want to come across them in real life.

As an aside, the series had reportedly been developed at first as a planned British spinoff of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, the hit drama in which Liev Schreiber stars as the titular Hollywood fixer who makes the problems of L.A.’s rich and powerful disappear. However, as MobLand evolved, it was reworked into its own standalone story.

What makes MobLand even more intriguing is how it builds on the momentum of Ritchie’s recent small-screen success. The Gentlemen proved he could translate his cinematic style into binge-worthy TV — and now he’s doubling down with another story in the same vein. If Ritchie’s name on the credits wasn’t enough to sell you, the promise of watching Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy face off in the world of organized crime should also help to seal the deal.

With MobLand, Ritchie looks definitely ready to remind everyone why he’s still the king of stylish, brutal crime dramas. Importantly, his show is yet another reason why TV fans absolutely shouldn’t sleep on Paramount+.