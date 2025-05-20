Apple TV+ is on fire – the 10 shows everyone is obsessed with right now

If it feels like Apple TV+ has quietly become one of the most stacked streaming services out there, you’re not wrong. The platform that once felt like a prestige experiment is now absolutely bursting with buzzy new hits, cult favorites, and watercooler must-watches. From android assassins to awkward therapists, Apple’s current Top 10 ranking (as listed inside the Apple TV+ app) is basically a masterclass in premium storytelling — sharp, surprising, and undeniably addictive.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 shows that are dominating the Apple TV+ charts right now:

1. Your Friends & Neighbors. Don’t let the cozy-sounding title fool you — this dark comedy peels back the polite smiles and PTA meetings to reveal something much twistier underneath. It’s messy, sharp, and full of secrets you’ll want to unravel one painfully awkward dinner party at a time. Jon Hamm plays a finance bro who goes on a burglary spree, stealing from his rich neighbors.

2. Murderbot. Based on author Martha Wells’ bestselling sci-fi series, Murderbot is the story of a sarcastic security android that disables its governor module and just wants to be left alone to binge dramas … while reluctantly saving humans. This one is violent, funny, and weirdly moving.

3. The Studio. What happens when creative egos, fragile budgets, and high-stakes movie development collide? The Studio lifts the velvet rope on the chaos of Hollywood’s inner sanctum, serving up satire with a side of dramedy. Think The Office meets The Morning Show.

4. Severance. If you’re new here, take our word for it: Yes, this show is as unsettling and brilliant as everyone says. A workplace thriller where employees “sever” their work selves from their personal lives, Severance remains one of the crown jewels of Apple TV+ — haunting, hypnotic, and so sharply constructed it feels like it was designed in a lab of TV perfection.

5. Ted Lasso. The show that turned “believe” into a battle cry is still holding strong on the Apple TV+ Top 10 — and for good reason. Ted Lasso may have wrapped its main arc, but its feel-good magic refuses to fade. With its mix of dad jokes, locker room tears, and surprise emotional gut-punches, it’s the rare show that makes optimism feel rebellious. Whether you’re rewatching or discovering it for the first time, it still goes down smoother than a cup of tea and a pink biscuit box.

6. Shrinking. Therapists behaving badly? Yes please. From the creators of Ted Lasso, this dramedy about a grieving shrink (played by Jason Segel) who starts breaking all the rules is laugh-out-loud funny and sneakily touching. Plus, it gives Harrison Ford some of his best material in years.

7. Government Cheese. Created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr and led by David Oyelowo, this grounded, raw drama follows an ex-con with a vision from God and an entrepreneurial idea. Government Cheese isn’t just bold — it’s unlike anything else on TV right now.

8. Silo. A post-apocalyptic thriller with both brains and heart, Silo imagines a world where the last of humanity lives underground — and questioning the rules can get you killed. Come for the mystery, stay for the masterclass in slow-burn worldbuilding.

9. Long Way Home. This road trip docuseries stars Ewan McGregor along with his best mate Charley Boorman as they ditch the straight line in favor of the scenic route through 17 European countries on quirky, vintage motorbikes. From Scotland’s rugged hills to the Arctic Circle’s icy edge, this 10-episode adventure is packed with jaw-dropping scenery, cultural deep-dives, and the duo’s infectious bromance.

10. Dope Thief. Old-school heist vibes meet a gritty modern aesthetic. Dope Thief follows two friends who impersonate DEA agents and get way in over their heads. It’s fast, fun, and dripping with swagger — think Breaking Bad meets Catch Me If You Can.