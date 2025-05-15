Heads up, movie lovers: Apple TV+, the home of prestige TV hits like Severance and The Studio, is about to roll out a feature film slate starting this month that arguably rivals anything you’ll find in theaters this summer.

It all gets started next week, when Apple will begin debuting a steady stream of star-powered films — each packed with high drama, big names, and the kind of visual punch usually reserved for the big screen. Whether you’re into high-octane thrillers, emotional gut punches, or simply Brad Pitt behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, there’s definitely something in this upcoming slate for you.

Below, we’ll break down everything that’s coming.

Fountain of Youth (on Apple TV+ May 23)

First up is a heist movie with a twist.

Fountain of Youth stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings lured into a treasure hunt that may or may not involve actual immortality. Think Indiana Jones meets Ocean’s Eleven, but with more emotional baggage (and fewer snakes). The movie is directed by Guy Ritchie, so expect kinetic editing, stylish monologues, and someone probably getting punched in a wine cellar.

Echo Valley (on Apple TV+ June 13)

Next, things get much more intense. Echo Valley is a psychological thriller set on a secluded horse farm, where Julianne Moore plays a mother named Kate Garrett trying to protect her troubled daughter Claire (played by Sydney Sweeney) from a dark secret. As Kate scrambles to shield Claire, she’s pulled into a dangerous web of lies, crime, and mother-daughter tension — where every choice could mean the difference between freedom and ruin.

The story spirals into a dark and emotional thriller, with Kate forced to confront just how far she’ll go to defend her child.

F1 (in theaters June 27)

F1 is Apple’s big-budget racing movie, starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver coming out of retirement to mentor a rising star played by Damson Idris. This one’s got real race footage, a script co-written by Top Gun: Maverick’s Ehren Kruger, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski — who also helmed Maverick. In other words: Buckle up, because it’s going to be loud, fast, and engineered to melt your eyeballs.

Moreover, this isn’t just another sports drama — Apple went all out, filming during actual Grand Prix weekends. Meaning, the cast was competing on the track alongside real-life F1 legends.

Highest 2 Lowest (in theaters August 22/on Apple TV+ Sept. 5)

Finally, we come to Highest 2 Lowest — the electrifying fifth collaboration between Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, who reunited for this sleek Apple TV+ crime thriller inspired by Kurosawa’s High and Low.

Set in the cutthroat world of the music industry, Washington plays a legendary producer whose life is upended by a ransom scheme that forces him to choose between protecting his empire and doing the right thing. Featuring a star-studded cast including A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, and penned by William Alan Fox, the film blends noir suspense with biting social commentary. Check out more in our preview here.