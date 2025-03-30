Apple TV+ has released the first official images from Echo Valley, an intense new thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore that promises a gripping mix of family drama, crime, and high-stakes suspense.

Directed by Michael Pearce (Beast) and written by Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown), Echo Valley follows Kate Garrett (Moore), a woman living a quiet, secluded life on a horse training farm in Pennsylvania — until her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up late one night, covered in someone else’s blood. From there, the story spirals into a dark and emotional thriller, with Kate forced to confront just how far she’ll go to protect her child.

For Sweeney, Echo Valley (which is set to premiere on June 13) marks another major step in her meteoric rise. She’s one of Hollywood’s buzziest actresses right now, thanks to star-making turns in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Anyone But You, the latter of which became a surprise box office hit. With a growing slate of prestige projects, including the upcoming Barbarella reboot, Sweeney has proven she can dominate both high-art drama and commercial blockbusters.

In Echo Valley, she also continues her experimentation with playing against type as she did in 2023’s Immaculate, shedding her usual glamorous roles for something raw and emotionally intense. Paired with Moore, an Oscar-winning powerhouse, her new Apple film is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers. It’s also yet another exciting upcoming release from Apple’s film slate, which includes one of the most-anticipated movies of 2025: Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 drama F1.

Check out new images from the film below, and stay tuned for more details as we get closer to its Apple TV+ debut.

