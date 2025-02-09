Click to Skip Ad
Apple makes a bold pit stop at the Super Bowl to tease F1, its highly anticipated Brad Pitt movie

Published Feb 9th, 2025 5:14PM EST
Brad Pitt in F1 movie
Image: Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple just made a high-speed pit stop at the Super Bowl, using its first-ever Apple Original Films ad spot ahead of the big game to rev up excitement for F1, the upcoming racing blockbuster starring Brad Pitt. And from the looks of the first teaser, which you can check out below, this one is going to be an adrenaline-fueled spectacle you won’t want to miss.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who steps back onto the track to mentor a rookie (played by Damson Idris). But this isn’t just another sports drama—Apple went all out, filming during actual Grand Prix weekends, meaning the cast was competing on the track alongside real-life F1 legends.

That level of authenticity — paired with Kosinski’s signature high-octane visuals and appearances by F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Pérez — has racing fans unsurprisingly hyped.

Apple acquired F1 in 2022 for a reported $130-$140 million (before even factoring in cast salaries), making it one of the biggest streaming film deals in recent memory. But before it hits Apple TV+, the movie is getting the full cinematic treatment with a release in IMAX on June 27, promising a visually stunning, pulse-pounding experience on the biggest screen possible.

With heavyweights like Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies also in the cast, F1 is shaping up to be a must-watch for racing fans and action lovers alike. And it’s another sign that Apple TV+ is serious about building up an impressive film library. For a look at some of the other top-tier movies the streamer has to offer, check out my picks for Apple’s best original films so far.

Apple’s Super Bowl teaser may have been short, but one thing’s clear: Buckle up, because F1 is speeding toward must-watch status.

