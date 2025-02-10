After that shocking Severance episode last week, here’s a preview of what comes next

Writing a preview of basically any episode of Severance — not only the biggest show on Apple TV+ at the moment, but one of the few current shows that viewers are well and truly obsessing over — is a tricky proposition.

That’s because Apple has distributed an extensive and detailed spoiler document to the press, detailing loads of plot points in each episode that aren’t allowed to be spoiled or previewed. As an aside, here’s a fun tidbit for you Severance fans out there, before I even dive into the main point of this post — the Severance season finale, coming next month, is apparently going to be so explosive and such an eventful hour of TV that the press isn’t allowed to preview anything that happens in the finale. Not one single thing. Make of that what you will.

With that out of the way, let’s now talk in general terms about what’s coming with the new episode this week, following that mind-blowing fourth episode that we’re all kind of still recovering from. I’ve screened the new episode, titled Trojan’s Horse, and with my trusty Apple spoiler document at my side, here’s what I can say about it (again, if there’s anything here that you feel is unnecessarily vague or too light on specifics, I’m just following the rules):

Remember that ominous-looking bearded man from the Season 2 trailer, the one who says: “Their work will be remembered as one of the greatest moments of this planet”? That character’s name is Mr. Drummond. He’s a Lumon security head honcho, according to show creator Dan Erickson, and he actually says those words in this week’s episode. Specifically, during Milchick’s performance review.

To be more specific, during Milchick’s monthly performance review (and you thought your annual reviews were nerve-wracking).

A couple of interesting points worth noting from the performance review. A, shall we say, musically inclined Lumon employee has made a few anonymous complaints about Milchick that are addressed during the review. Mr. Drummond tempers his scolding with an assurance that something huge is going to happen during Milchick’s leadership of MDR (he seems to be referring to Mark finishing the Cold Harbor file, per his quote above).

Mr. Drummond also explicitly mentions the Cold Harbor file just before Milchick’s review. It’s during a three-way conversation between Natalie, Helena, and himself. They double-check Mark’s progress on the file, acknowledge Milchick’s many “mistakes” during last week’s outdoor retreat, and discuss getting Helly back onto the severed floor.

Speaking of the severed floor, the MDR employees unsurprisingly barge into Milchick’s office (before his review), demanding to know WTF the events of the finale last week were all about. Milchick tells them a story about an ancient king of Sweden who used to disguise himself in a grey cloak and ride among his people incognito so that he could root out corruption (and after last week’s “tallest waterfall in the world” lie, you better believe I double-checked Milchik’s story).

Finally, I think it’s also worth pointing out that those of you who were crushed by Irving’s arc in last week’s episode don’t need to worry: You’ll see him again in this week’s episode. Whether as his innie or his outie, though, I shouldn’t say. Burt also makes an appearance again and is super cryptic in a conversation with Irving, such that it’s going to kick off an all-new wave of speculation and theorizing. For now, though, I’ll leave things there — and I encourage you to follow me on Threads (I’m at @andymeek) and let me know what you think about this season so far and what theories about it you have.