Prime Video might have just found its next Reacher in this action-packed original

By
Published Jul 16th, 2025 4:23PM EDT
Reina Hardesty in Prime Video spy drama Butterfly
Image: Prime Video

Move over Reacher — there’s a new action star in town.

Prime Video has quietly built a reputation as a go-to streaming destination for grounded, hard-hitting action dramas, thanks in large part to the success of its Lee Child adaptation Reacher. Now, the streamer is preparing to double down with the upcoming Butterfly, a pulse-pounding spy thriller led by Lost and Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim. And if the first trailer (below) is anything to go by, Prime may have just found its next breakout action franchise.

What it’s about: Butterfly is a thriller that mixes spy action with a story about family and the ghosts of the past that return to cause trouble in the present. Daniel Dae Kim stars as David Jung, an ex-U.S. intelligence operative trying to live a quiet life in South Korea. A decision he made years ago comes back to bite him in the you-know-what, putting him in the crosshairs of a ruthless young agent working for a mysterious spy organization.

The series will, among other things, explore themes like identity, redemption, and the personal toll of living a life in the shadows. Butterfly also looks poised to capture the same adrenaline-fueled vibe as other Prime Video dramas built around stoic heroes, including shows like Reacher and The Terminal List.

Daniel Dae Kim in Prime Video spy drama Butterfly
Daniel Dae Kim in Prime Video’s spy drama “Butterfly.” Image source: Juhan Noh/Prime

Release date: All six episodes of Butterfly drop on August 13, exclusively on Prime Video.

Who’s in it: Daniel Dae Kim not only headlines the series but also serves as executive producer, fulfilling what he calls a “longtime dream” to unite American and Korean creative voices. He’s joined by Reina Hardesty (The Secret Art of Human Flight), Piper Perabo (YellowstoneBillions), and Louis Landau (Rivals). The recurring cast includes South Korean stars Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Tae-hee, plus Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim. Guest appearances include Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa.

The show was developed by Ken Woodruff (The MentalistGotham) and novelist Steph Cha, based on the graphic novel by Arash Amel for BOOM! Studios.

Check out the first trailer for Prime Video’s Butterfly below.

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

