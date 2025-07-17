The fan campaign to save a beloved series Prime Video cancelled is picking up steam

The fan campaign to save The Wheel of Time is gaining momentum fast. After Prime Video’s unexpected decision a few months ago to cancel the show following its third season, fans have launched a passionate effort to keep the series alive — and it’s starting to make waves.

The grassroots SaveWOT campaign is officially making its voice heard, by passing the 200,000-signature mark on its online petition in the early hours of July 17. The petition is not just a number — it’s a loud and clear message to Prime Video and any other streamers or studios that might be listening: The Wheel of Time has a devoted fanbase that is not ready to let go.

As one campaign organizer put it, “200,000 signatures is an incredible show of support, and it should show studios that there’s a huge fan base desperate for more Wheel of Time.” This milestone was reached just days after the fan-organized WoTCon event, where Wheel of Time costume designer Sharon Gilham, a vocal supporter of the campaign, was the guest of honor.

Fans are fighting to save The Wheel of Time

What’s so interesting to me about the SaveWOT campaign is not just that it’s fan-driven, but that rather than relying on third-party platforms like Change.org the campaign has instead flourished through word-of-mouth and a shared love of the story. Fans have come together under the umbrella of the fan-designed website, SaveWOT.com, which has become a hub for organizing everything from massive billboard campaigns to rewatch events and even serenades for studio employees (there’s also a GoFundMe).

The campaign has seen some truly creative and heartwarming efforts, like a Sew for WOT crafting challenge, the WoT Idol song parody competition, and fan-funded billboards that have appeared across the world. There’s even been a flyover of Culver City studios, a direct and dramatic reminder that this show means a lot to its fans.

Natasha O'Keeffe as Selene in Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time."

The shocking cancellation

Prime Video’s decision to cancel The Wheel of Time caught a lot of people off guard — especially since the show finally seemed to be hitting its stride. After a successful first season in 2021 that generated more than 1.16 billion viewing minutes, The Wheel of Time seemed like it had the potential to be Prime Video’s answer to Game of Thrones. By the time Season 3 arrived this year, the show hit #1 on Prime Video in 23 countries in addition to landing in the Nielsen Top 10.

The show’s critics’ scores were also high, with the most recent season receiving a near-perfect 97% approval rating; audience scores, likewise, have been high. Prime Video’s decision to cancel the series has left fans … scratching their heads, to say the least.

As one fan put it on Threads, “It doesn’t make sense. The show wasn’t a flop, and it wasn’t broken. It had found its groove.” The show’s steady ratings and loyal fanbase seemed to justify more seasons — but Prime Video’s shifting focus on big-budget adaptations like God of War and Mass Effect led to The Wheel of Time being axed anyway. With other series pulling in stronger numbers, it’s clear Prime Video is shifting its focus to big-name franchises with massive expectations.

Still, the SaveWOT campaign is only gaining momentum. Fans are holding out hope that their efforts could bring the series back — whether through a fourth season on a new platform or even a film. And with 200,000 signatures and a global community rallying behind it, the movement isn’t slowing down anytime soon.