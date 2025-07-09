2 upcoming Prime Video releases everyone will be talking about

Amazon’s Prime Video isn’t always mentioned in the same breath as Netflix or HBO Max, thanks to the way the latter two are continually churning out conversation-driving series and movies at a head-spinning pace. That said, no one should make the mistake of sleeping on Amazon’s streamer; with a deep library that includes global hits like The Boys, Reacher, and The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video has quietly become a powerhouse of big-budget, crowd-pleasing entertainment. And, in this post, I’m going to talk about two upcoming series that are not only going to keep that momentum going:

They’re both the kind of TV show that everybody will be talking about.

What’s more, these two titles are actually returning series: Fallout Season 2 and Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2. We’ll talk more about both of them below, but the bottom line is this: These are two exciting Prime Video releases that are as good as anything you’ll find from any of the service’s many streaming rivals.

Image source: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

Fallout: Season 2 (coming in December 2025)

Fallout, one of the best streaming TV shows of 2024, is coming back to Prime Video this December — and Season 2 is shaping up to be even bigger than its breakout first season.

After racking up 65 million viewers in just its first two weeks of streaming availability, Fallout proved that video game adaptations can be stylish and wildly entertaining as well as smartly written. The series is set in a retro-futuristic wasteland, and it stars Ella Purnell as Lucy — a wide-eyed Vault-dweller whose optimism is tested when she’s forced to the surface to rescue her father. She’s joined by Aaron Moten as Maximus, a rising soldier in the brutal Brotherhood of Steel, and Walton Goggins as the Ghoul. He’s a morally murky bounty hunter carrying 200 years of post-nuclear history.

Their paths collide in a race to find a mysterious artifact that could reshape power across the wasteland.

Season 2, filmed in California with a reported $153 million budget, picks up after the Season 1 finale and journeys through the Mojave Desert to the ruins of New Vegas. “Aaaaand that’s a wrap on @falloutonprime Season 2 folks!” star Ella Purnell shared on Instagram back in May, raising excitement among fans of the Prime Video hit that the new season would hit the streamer soon.

Speaking of it being a hit: It’s worth noting that this is also one of the rare TV shows where critics and fans are in alignment — Fallout currently has a 93% and 92% critics’ and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. All in all, one the best Prime Video releases in years.

When this next series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, premiered on Prime Video in 2024, it reimagined the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film of the same name as a stylish, modern espionage series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. And it was a gamble that paid off, earning Emmy nominations and fan acclaim.

Season 2, meanwhile, is going in a whole new direction. Glover and Erskine won’t be returning for the next chapter. Instead, the new leads are Sophie Thatcher (best known as teenage Natalie from Yellowjackets) and Mark Eydelshteyn, who broke out in Sean Baker’s Cannes hit Anora. Together, they’ll take on new roles in what’s expected to be a standalone story — most likely with the two of them playing another rogue spy couple.

Despite the change in cast, though, the original DNA remains intact: Glover stays on as executive producer, and showrunner Francesca Sloane is back as well. Amazon MGM Studios’ former chief Jennifer Salke teased “new adventures” and an entirely separate storyline from Season 1, suggesting that Mr. & Mrs. Smith was built as an anthology, with each season offering a fresh take on love and spycraft.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Image source: Prime Video

An important note: I am a hardcore devotee of the espionage genre in terms of movies and TV shows, and in the case of this Prime Video show, this is an instance where you need to ignore one of the data points you see on Rotten Tomatoes — specifically, the 66% audience score.

That number doesn’t reflect the show’s creative ambition, its sharply written character work, or how successfully it reimagines the original film as a smart, stylish, and emotionally grounded spy series. If anything, Season 1 was ahead of the curve — more interested in exploring intimacy and identity than cheap thrills. It was well-written and packed a few surprises, two things we don’t see enough of when it comes to the meh spy thrillers that we have too many of. Raved one YouTube commenter: “Loved Season 1. The direction was impeccable and so was the writing — so much of the story was said through clever exposition without actually needing to show the events themselves.”