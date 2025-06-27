New on Prime Video: July 2025

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you also have access to the Prime Video streaming service. If you have Prime Video, there are a ton of great new original shows and movies worth checking out. Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in July 2025.

After releasing its big budget, star-studded action comedy Deep Cover in June, Prime Video is back with another big budget, star-studded action comedy in July. Heads of State stars Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister and John Cena as the US President as they team up with MI6 agent Noel (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to foil a global conspiracy.

Other new originals in July include the Bosch spinoff series Ballard, Judge Judy’s return in Justice on Trial, and the docuseries One Night in Idaho: The College Murders.

If you want to see what Prime Video has to offer, sign up for a free trial here.

Everything new on Prime Video in July 2025

Available July 1

Sherlock S1 (2010)

Shooter S1-3 (2016)

WNBA on Prime (2025)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Baby Boom (1987)

Back to School (1986)

Bandits (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Colors (1988)

Creed II (2018)

Death Warrant (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck Soup (1933)

Every Day (2018)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

Gladiator (2000)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hidden Figures (2017)

Hoodlum (1997)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

Into The Blue (2005)

Into The Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

It Came from Outer Space (1953)

K-PAX (2001)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Little Fockers (2010)

Little Man (2006)

Mad Max (1980)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Way Out (1987)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Paths Of Glory (1957)

Rings (2017)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Salt (2010)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Funhouse (1981)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hustle (2019)

The Informant! (2009)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot (1974)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1958)

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage (2017)

Available July 2

Heads of State (2025)

Available July 4

Game Night (2018)

Available July 9

Ballard (2025)

Available July 11

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (2025)

Better Man (2025)

Available July 15

Uncharted (2022)

Available July 17

Surf Girls: International (2025)

Available July 19

PBC on Prime (2025)

Sabotage (2014)

Available July 21

Justice on Trial (2025)

Available July 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (2025)

Available July 24

WNBA on Prime (2025)

Available July 25

Wicked (2024)

Available July 30

War Of The Worlds (2005)

Available July 31

WNBA on Prime (2025)

That’s everything new on Prime Video in July 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows joining the streaming library.