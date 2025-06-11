New on Prime Video: June 2025

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you also have access to the Prime Video streaming service. If you have Prime Video, there are a ton of great new original shows and movies worth checking out. Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in June 2025.
I’m not actually familiar with director Tom Kingsley’s work, but I am intrigued by his new action comedy Deep Cover, coming to Prime Video in June. Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed play three improv actors tasked with going undercover in London’s criminal underworld. The cast alone looks to be worth a stream.
Otherwise, Prime Video is adding a few notable blockbusters, including Brokeback Mountain, Moneyball, The Greatest Showman, and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Everything new on Prime Video in June 2025
Available June 1
- Dino Dex Part 3 (2025)
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- Annie (2014)
- At First Sight (1999)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Bloodsport (1998)
- Brokeback Mountain (2006)
- Capote (2006)
- Chips (2017)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Fled (1996)
- Godzilla (2014)
- Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (1969)
- Half Baked (1998)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Happy Feet Two (2001)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)
- Life (1999)
- Masters Of The Universe (1987)
- Midnight Cowboy (1969)
- Mississippi Burning (1989)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Nanny Mcphee (2006)
- Oblivion (2013)
- Platoon (1987)
- Pixels (2015)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Return Of The Seven (1966)
- Road House (1989)
- Ronin (1998)
- Serenity (2005)
- Stargate (1994)
- Some Like It Hot (1959)
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Brothers (2001)
- The Greatest Showman (2017)
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- The Perfect Guy (2015)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
- Twins (1988)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- White Chicks (2004)
Available June 5
- WNBA on Prime (2025)
Available June 6
- NWSL on Prime (2025)
Available June 12
- American Thunder Nascar To Le Mans (2025)
- Deep Cover (2025)
Available June 13
- ROMCON: Who the F* is Jason Porter? (2025)
- NWSL on Prime (2025)
Available June 15
- The Chosen: Last Supper (2025)
Available June 18
- We Were Liars (2025)
Available June 19
- WNBA on Prime (2025)
Available June 20
- NWSL on Prime (2025)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024)
Available June 21
- Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2022)
Available June 23
- Giada in My Kitchen (2025)
- Head Over Heels (2025)
Available June 25
- Countdown (2025)
Available June 26
- WNBA on Prime (2025)
Available June 27
- Nosferatu (2024)
Available June 29
- All That We Loved S1 (2023)
- Another Miss Oh S1 (2016)
- Her Private Life S1 (2019)
- Melting Me Softly S1 (2019)
- Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)
- Mouse S1 (2021)
- The Heavenly Idol S1 (2023)
- The Killer’s Shopping List S1 (2022)
- Touch Your Heart S1 (2019)
- Work Later, Drink Now S1 (2021)
Available June 30
- Rings (2017)
- xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (2017)
That’s everything new on Prime Video in June 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows joining the streaming library.