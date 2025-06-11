New on Prime Video: June 2025

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you also have access to the Prime Video streaming service. If you have Prime Video, there are a ton of great new original shows and movies worth checking out. Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in June 2025.

I’m not actually familiar with director Tom Kingsley’s work, but I am intrigued by his new action comedy Deep Cover, coming to Prime Video in June. Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed play three improv actors tasked with going undercover in London’s criminal underworld. The cast alone looks to be worth a stream.

Otherwise, Prime Video is adding a few notable blockbusters, including Brokeback Mountain, Moneyball, The Greatest Showman, and The Thomas Crown Affair.

If you want to see what Prime Video has to offer, sign up for a free trial here.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Everything new on Prime Video in June 2025

Available June 1

Dino Dex Part 3 (2025)

12 Angry Men (1957)

Annie (2014)

At First Sight (1999)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1998)

Brokeback Mountain (2006)

Capote (2006)

Chips (2017)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Fled (1996)

Godzilla (2014)

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

Half Baked (1998)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2001)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)

Life (1999)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Moneyball (2011)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Oblivion (2013)

Platoon (1987)

Pixels (2015)

Red Corner (1997)

Return Of The Seven (1966)

Road House (1989)

Ronin (1998)

Serenity (2005)

Stargate (1994)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Brothers (2001)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

Twins (1988)

Valkyrie (2008)

White Chicks (2004)

Available June 5

WNBA on Prime (2025)

Available June 6

NWSL on Prime (2025)

Available June 12

American Thunder Nascar To Le Mans (2025)

Deep Cover (2025)

Available June 13

ROMCON: Who the F* is Jason Porter? (2025)

NWSL on Prime (2025)

Available June 15

The Chosen: Last Supper (2025)

Available June 18

We Were Liars (2025)

Available June 19

WNBA on Prime (2025)

Available June 20

NWSL on Prime (2025)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Available June 21

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2022)

Available June 23

Giada in My Kitchen (2025)

Head Over Heels (2025)

Available June 25

Countdown (2025)

Available June 26

WNBA on Prime (2025)

Available June 27

Nosferatu (2024)

Available June 29

All That We Loved S1 (2023)

Another Miss Oh S1 (2016)

Her Private Life S1 (2019)

Melting Me Softly S1 (2019)

Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)

Mouse S1 (2021)

The Heavenly Idol S1 (2023)

The Killer’s Shopping List S1 (2022)

Touch Your Heart S1 (2019)

Work Later, Drink Now S1 (2021)

Available June 30

Rings (2017)

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (2017)

That’s everything new on Prime Video in June 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows joining the streaming library.