It’s time to get serious about nuclear space travel, new study urges

A new study published this month has issued an urgent call for future endeavors in space exploration to take nuclear space travel seriously. Similar to a previous study which called for scientists to take terraforming Mars seriously, this new study suggests that focusing on nuclear advancements to power new rockets could drastically improve our chances of deep space exploration.

It’s not a hard argument to follow by any means, and I’m honestly surprised we haven’t seen more urging from the scientific community in regards to it. But what makes this new study so interesting is the fact that the researchers involved have offered three different options to help support in-space demonstrations of nuclear technology.

One of the biggest problems surrounding nuclear space travel is the fact that nobody has really seen any breakthroughs for decades at this point. As Spacenews.com reports, NASA hasn’t seen anything but fizzling projects since the 1960s. That’s an insanely long amount of time for no breakthroughs to take place.

But there are several factors that could end that streak, according to Bhavya Lal, a former NASA associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy. Lal, who co-authored the new study, says that geopolitical competition could be a major driver in the push to actually make working nuclear space engines. One big part of that driving force could be China’s continued developments in space travel.

Much like here on Earth, most see space as being a “the first movers make the laws” kind of battleground. That means if America falls behind and China makes more advancements — like settling the Moon or even Mars first — then that country (or any other country involved) could make rules and laws before America can even get a foundation set. As such, Lal and the other authors of the study argue it is time for America to take nuclear space travel seriously.

Of course, saying that and actually making it happen are two entirely different things. Sure, we’ve seen some good ideas about what nuclear-powered spacecraft might be able to accomplish, but we have yet to really see anything take off and succeed.

Two of the approaches offered up in the study include a “Go Big or Go Home” option, which would look to develop a government-owned and operated reactor that can produce between 100 to 500 kilowatts of power. Such a reactor would cost around $3 billion to develop, the study suggests, and could see ground tests as early as 2028, with a flight demonstration by 2030.

The second approach is a “Chessmaster’s Gambit,” which would involve two private partnerships working to create reactors that can generate between 10 to 100 kilowatts of power. None of these would be looking at creating megawatt-capable nuclear reactors yet, as Lal says they need to start small to keep costs down and drive breakthroughs.