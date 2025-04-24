Indiana Jones-style action meets Guy Ritchie swagger in globe-hopping Apple TV+ movie

Apple TV+ is diving headfirst into myth and mayhem with a new action-adventure movie that looks like it crashed headlong into an Indiana Jones set and came out wearing a tailored three-piece suit. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Fountain of Youth promises globe-hopping thrills with a distinctly British smirk — and maybe even a few well-timed slow-motion brawls along the way.

Based on the new trailer, which you can check out below, Fountain of Youth will be chock-a-block with Ritchie’s signature swagger: Think snappy dialogue, kinetic visuals, and characters who could flirt their way out of a standoff while polishing off a vintage scotch. But what really sets this one apart is its larger-than-life premise. We’ve got everything from a quest for eternal youth to exotic locales, ancient secrets, and sweeping landscapes that scream adventure with a capital A.

The plot centers on a team of unlikely allies chasing the mythic Fountain of Youth across continents — dodging rivals, bullets, and bad guys along the way. It’s part high-stakes thrill ride, part wisecracking buddy film, and all of it wrapped up in Apple’s premium cinematic polish.

The actual Fountain of Youth, by the way, is a legendary spring said to restore the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. It’s a myth that dates back to the ancient world, and the fountain was famously sought by Spanish explorer Ponce de León during his expeditions in Florida.

As for Fountain of Youth, the movie, this feels like the kind that doesn’t just want to entertain you. It wants to charm the hell out of you while it jumps off a moving train. And with Ritchie at the helm, you can bet there’ll be both charm and chaos to spare.

Fountain of Youth is coming on May 23. Eat your heart out, Indy.