The Top 10 Apple TV+ shows this week – some of which are so good, you’ll forget Netflix exists

Apple TV+ has been quietly assembling an army of prestige TV titles over the past few years, and this week’s Apple Top 10 TV shows list reads like the product of what happens when you give brilliant creators a blank check and tell them to make something addictive. From star-studded dramas to offbeat comedies and twisty psychological thrillers, there’s something here for everyone — including a few shows so gripping, you’ll forget you ever had a Netflix login.

Let’s dive in, starting in order with the streamer’s show at #1 that’s basically Jon Hamm in a one-man version of The Bling Ring.

1. Your Friends & Neighbors. This Jon Hamm-led drama about a fired hedge fund bro is a cocktail of charm, chaos, and barely veiled dysfunction. If you love your dramas with razor-sharp dialogue and just enough mystery to make you suspicious of your own best friend, this one’s for you.

2. The Studio. This next Apple TV+ winner is basically The Office meets Entourage, if both were funnier, smarter, and occasionally dipped into existential dread. Seth Rogen’s The Studio is a satirical, behind-the-scenes look at a fictional entertainment company that serves up biting industry commentary with a side of absurdist humor. The chaos is so spot-on, you’ll start side-eyeing every real-life press junket.

3. Severance. Imagine if your work self and personal self never had to meet. Sounds dreamy, right? Severance, for those of you who haven’t been living under a streaming rock, turns that concept into a chilling corporate sci-fi thriller where the real enemy might be your own HR department. It’s sleek, unsettling, and so meticulously crafted that even the break room snacks feel ominous. (It’s also the most-watched Apple TV+ original series to date.)

4. Ted Lasso. The coach with the mustache and heart of gold is still kicking around the Top 5. Maybe it’s comfort food. Maybe it’s optimism with a British accent. Either way, Ted still has us believing. And we’re getting a new season soon!

5. Dope Thief. This one’s all adrenaline and swagger, a gritty, HBO-style crime drama where every double-cross makes you question your own morals. The Apple TV+ adaptation of the hardboiled 2009 crime novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as longtime friends and delinquents who pretend to be DEA agents in order to rob stash houses. Pro tip: Watch it with the lights low and volume high.

6. Government Cheese. This newer Apple TV+ show is sort of like what you’d get if Wes Anderson injected a dose of suburban absurdity into a fairy tale about the American dream. Government Cheese is a meticulously framed, vibrantly stylized spectacle with a touch of whimsy. Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1969, it stars the ever-charismatic David Oyelowo as a starry-eyed dreamer who’s just come home from prison.

7. Shrinking. What happens when a grieving therapist starts telling his patients exactly what he thinks? Emotional breakthroughs, awkward hugs, and Harrison Ford being unexpectedly perfect in a comedy. This is therapy TV in the best way, and one of the best Apple TV+ shows in years.

8. Surface. The formula here is mysterious woman plus absent memories and murky motives. Surface is glossy and addictive, the kind of psychological thriller that makes you question every character’s backstory.

9. Silo. Buried underground, filled with secrets, and laced with rebellion, Silo is dystopian storytelling at its finest. It’s like if Snowpiercer had a baby with The Matrix, and then gave it a flashlight and a mission. One of several standout Apple TV+ sci-fi gems.

10. The Morning Show. Finally, we come to Apple’s glitzy broadcast journalism series that’s still brewing drama hotter than a newsroom coffee pot. With power plays, betrayals, and enough real-world parallels to make your skin crawl, The Morning Show doesn’t just reflect the media — it rips the curtain down and dares you to look away.