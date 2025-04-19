Every week, Reelgood tracks the most-watched TV shows across all the major streamers — and once again, the results are a glorious mess in the best possible way. Prestige dramas rub shoulders with pulpy thrillers. One show dives into dark tech nightmares, while another plays like a surreal fever dream with a Hollywood backdrop. There’s even a crime saga that feels ripped from a graphic novel, and a return to a post-apocalyptic world that fans still can’t get enough of.

Almost all of the major streamers have a piece of the pie this week, proving that great TV shows are scattered across the entire streaming multiverse. Whether you’re into high-concept sci-fi, moody mysteries, or beautifully messy human drama, there’s something on this list with your name on it.

Let’s take a look at what everyone’s glued to right now, and why your watchlist is about to get a whole lot longer. The new Reelgood chart, which you can check out below, covers the seven-day period that ended on April 16, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Below, check out what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+). In Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays a washed-up hedge fund guy who loses everything — so, naturally, he starts robbing his ultra-rich neighbors to keep up appearances. But as he sneaks behind their manicured hedges and designer curtains, he discovers that the real drama isn’t in the heists; it’s in the secrets everyone’s hiding.

2. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. One of the best TV shows of the year.

3. The Last of Us (HBO/Max). Season 2 of The Last of Us throws us back into the heartbreak and horror of its post-apocalyptic world, with Ellie on a relentless path of revenge that tests everything she thought she knew about love, loyalty, and justice. With new allies, brutal enemies, and emotional gut-punches around every corner, this season digs even deeper into the human cost of survival.

4. Black Mirror (Netflix). Black Mirror is like a haunted house for the digital age — each episode a standalone story that explores what happens when our tech obsessions spiral out of control. From brain implants to social credit scores, the show blends sci-fi, satire, and psychological horror (check out our review of Eulogy, a standout episode from Black Mirror Season 7, here).

5. The White Lotus (HBO/Max). This sharp, darkly comedic drama unravels the secrets and drama surrounding wealthy guests and weary staff at a fictional luxury resort. HBO said last week’s Season 3 finale attracted 6.2 million US cross-platform viewers, the third consecutive week of record-breaking highs for the series.

6. MobLand (Paramount+). This new gangster drama follows the power struggles between warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer caught in the crossfire, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play the formidable patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan clan.

7. The Bondsman (Prime Video). In this series from showrunner Erik Oleson, Kevin Bacon plays a seasoned bounty hunter who meets an untimely demise — only to be resurrected by the Devil himself. His new mission is to track down escaped demons and drag them back to hell.

8. The Studio (Apple TV+). Seth Rogen’s new Apple TV+ drama skewers the inner workings of a major Hollywood movie studio. Blending humor and industry drama, the series explores the chaos, egos, and power struggles behind the scenes as executives and creatives clash to get films made (check out our review here).

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu). For anyone who’s been living under a rock when it comes to one of Hulu’s biggest TV shows, The Handmaid’s Tale drops you into a nightmarish future where women are stripped of their rights and forced into childbearing servitude. What follows is a tense, defiant fight against a theocratic regime, full of rebellion, heartbreak, and moments that’ll have you yelling at your screen.

10. Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu). FX’s Dying for Sex is a darkly funny and poignant drama about a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who leaves her unhappy marriage and embarks on a journey of sexual exploration. Through raw, emotional conversations with her best friend, she confronts life, death, and desire with unflinching honesty.