3 must-watch streaming releases coming next week you don’t want to miss

Next week, a pair of streamers will drop a triple threat of can’t-miss releases — one being the highly anticipated return of an acclaimed Star Wars TV drama, while another marks the end of a wildly popular psychological thriller. The third is a bone-crunching action movie led by one of Hollywood’s most intense leading men.

From galaxy-spanning espionage to twisted romance and brutal street-level justice, the lineup spans genres but shares one thing in common: You’re going to want to clear some space on your watchlist. Here’s what to know about the three biggest releases hitting Disney+ and Netflix in the days ahead.

Andor: Season 2 (April 22, Disney+)

Disney+’s Andor is more than just a Star Wars spinoff — it’s one of the smartest, most compelling TV shows of the past decade, as I argue here.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor strips away lightsabers and Jedi mythology to focus on the gritty, human cost of rebellion. Its first season tracks Cassian Andor’s transformation from petty thief to revolutionary, exploring how authoritarianism takes root and how ordinary people resist it. And the show’s mature tone, morally gray characters, and sharp political commentary make it feel more like a high-stakes espionage drama than space opera. Characters like Luthen Rael and Dedra Meero add complexity to both sides of the conflict, while scenes like Maarva’s funeral speech offer emotional gut-punches and timely relevance.

Andor doesn’t just reimagine Star Wars; it elevates it. With Season 2 on the way, this incredible Disney+ TV series continues to prove that rebellion isn’t just a battle; it’s a deeply personal fight for freedom.

Netflix’s You returns April 24 for its fifth and final season, bringing Joe Goldberg’s twisted saga full circle. After years of hiding in plain sight, Joe is now a public figure — dubbed “Prince Charming” — living in New York with his wife Kate, now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation. But don’t expect a fairytale ending. As the ghosts of his past creep in, Joe’s struggle to suppress his violent urges threatens to unravel everything.

Showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo call the season a one-of-a-kind “unicorn experience,” letting them end the story where it began. Three years after fleeing London, Joe is trying to reinvent himself — but fame, family drama, and temptation (via a new character played by Madeline Brewer) stand in his way. This final chapter of this fan-favorite TV series promises a spectacular, suspense-filled farewell, exploring the clash between the man Joe pretends to be and the darkness he can’t escape.

Joe’s swan song is here, and it’s shaping up to be his most chaotic reckoning yet.

Finally, Netflix’s upcoming action thriller Havoc stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a detective navigating a city’s criminal underworld after a drug deal goes horribly wrong. It’s a high-octane thriller that has all the elements of a classic Hardy role: A man pushed to his limits, facing off against overwhelming odds. After the deal goes south, Walker is targeted by a vengeful crime syndicate, a corrupt politician, and even his own colleagues. The stakes get even higher when Walker attempts to rescue the estranged son of the politician involved in the deal, uncovering a web of corruption and conspiracy.

Hardy is no stranger to playing characters who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Whether it’s gritty historical figures or men on the wrong side of the law, he’s an actor who’s built an illustrious career portraying unforgettable tough guys — and his latest project, director Gareth Evans’ feature film Havoc, gives him an opportunity to do so once again.

The movie, which is already drawing comparisons to John Wick, also stars Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.