Hulu’s best new show of 2025 has some exciting updates

Paradise, the slow-burn conspiracy thriller led by Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown, has quickly emerged as one of Hulu’s biggest streaming surprises of 2025. Following its tense and tightly-wound Season 1 finale last month, the series is already making headlines again — this time with news that’s sure to excite fans awaiting the show’s next chapter.

On the Paradise official Instagram account, for example, the team has confirmed creator Dan Fogelman’s promise that fans won’t have to wait long for the sophomore season. A post from just a few days ago reads: “Paradise Season 2 is officially back in production! 🎬” And not only are cameras rolling again, but the story is poised to expand in thrilling new directions.

In the show, Brown plays Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who takes refuge along with the last remnants of humanity in a government-controlled underground bunker after a catastrophic event on the surface. But what begins as a story of survival soon spirals into something far more sinister, as Carter starts to suspect that the truth about the outside world — and the people keeping them underground — has been twisted beyond recognition. Packed with mind games, moral ambiguity, and eerie dystopian detail, Paradise hooked audiences week after week with its blend of psychological drama and high-concept mystery.

The show’s mix of prestige storytelling and popcorn thrills has helped it climb to the top of Hulu’s charts, where it remained a Top 5 title for most of its run. Critics praised its gripping paranoia and a top-tier performance from Brown, while fans flooded social media with theories and deep dives into its labyrinthine plot. It’s even been compared to Lost, Severance, and The Leftovers — not bad company to be in.

Now, with Season 2 officially underway, the story is set to break new ground. Brown has teased that upcoming episodes will venture beyond the walls of the bunker and start to show what’s left of the world above, a major expansion in scope that could add an entirely new dimension to the show’s already tense atmosphere. But that’s not all; we’re also starting to learn some exciting cast news about Paradise Season 2, with Shailene Woodley set to join the mix along with Thomas Doherty — the latter previously seen in Hulu’s Tell Me Lies.

Woodley is reportedly set to play a prominent survivor who’s somehow connected to Collins’ mission, which was set up at the end of Season 1.

With a stellar cast, a richly paranoid premise, and a world of secrets still waiting to be uncovered, Paradise had plenty going for it in its exciting first season. And it’s already looking pretty certain that Season 2 will build on those strengths and give fans even more to sink their teeth into when the hit drama returns.