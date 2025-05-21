Apple TV+ is betting big on Jason Momoa’s epic new historical drama

It feels like Apple TV+ “has gone into overdrive this year.”

That’s one Redditor’s assessment I came across today in a thread previewing Jason Momoa’s new Apple series, Chief of War — and honestly, it’s hard to argue. The first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ epic, which dropped today, makes it abundantly clear: This is a passion project for Momoa, a sweeping saga set in 18th-century Hawaii, and looks poised to be among the most ambitious Apple originals to date.

It also underscores something Apple does more aggressively than just about any other streamer right now — it bets big on prestige original dramas that are cinematic, creator-led, and meticulously crafted to stand out in a crowded streaming landscape.

Momoa co-created the eight-episode limited series, and he also stars in Chief of War as Ka’iana, a native Hawaiian warrior who becomes a central figure in the fight to unify the islands — a role that will apparently put him at odds with both rival chiefs and encroaching foreign forces. The trailer teases battle scenes, political intrigue, and an emotional throughline about identity, legacy, and the brutal cost of leadership.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Visually, Chief of War looks like a feast. The show’s got sweeping landscapes, bone-crunching combat, and slow-motion shots of warriors charging into misty jungles — all with that prestige gloss that Apple TV+ has made its signature. Additionally, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett), Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent), and Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead).

It’s not the first time Momoa has worked with Apple. His dystopian series See wrapped up its three-season run in 2022, but Chief of War feels different — more personal, more historical, and more grounded in cultural specificity. It’s telling a story that most audiences haven’t seen before on screen, and Momoa has spoken openly about wanting to honor his Polynesian roots through this project.

The timing is also notable. Apple TV+ has been quietly stockpiling prestige hits across genres, from Silo to Slow Horses to The Morning Show, and Chief of War adds another arrow to its quiver — one that could appeal to fans of Game of Thrones, The Last Kingdom, and Shogun, but with a very different historical and geographic lens.