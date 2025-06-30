11 new and returning Netflix shows arriving this week (June 29-July 5)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

Netflix rolls out several original series every week, but licensed shows from other networks have become a rarity in recent years. That’s why this week is so notable, as Netflix’s streaming library is adding three bingeable series in the form of Mr. Robot, Portlandia, and Mom. If you’re looking for shows to sink your teeth into, you’ve got three great new options.

New and returning Netflix shows (6/29 – 7/5)

Netflix says this harrowing documentary series about the 7/7 bombings on London’s trains and subways that killed 52 people and injured hundreds more features “insider accounts and never-before-seen footage” from the terror attacks.

Long-running sitcoms are the comfort food of streaming, and this week, Netflix is getting a large helping with all eight seasons of Mom. The series ran from 2013 to 2021, starring Anna Faris as a single mother and recovering alcoholic who moves to Napa, California, and Allison Janney as her mom, who is also a recovering addict.

The search and rescue dog Ryder and his crew are back with two more seasons of the insanely popular children’s animated TV show Paw Patrol on Netflix. If you have kids, prepare for them to be completely obsessed with the latest episodes for at least the next few weeks.

In 2011, SNL alum Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinney frontwoman Carrie Brownstein teamed up to create Portlandia, one of the most peculiar sketch comedy shows you’ll ever see. Set in and around the city of Portland, Oregon, the show features sketches starring Fred and Carrie as a rotating cast of eccentric characters, often joined by guest stars such as Andy Samberg, Parker Posey, Jason Sudeikis, Greta Gerwig, and Heather Graham.

Showtime continues to drip-feed Netflix audiences one of its biggest shows of the decade. This week, the second season of the thriller series Yellowjackets makes its way to Netflix, picking up two months after the death of a major character in season 1.

Netflix quietly canceled its behind-the-scenes sports documentary series Tour de France: Unchained earlier this year, but fans still have one more season to watch. The third season covers the 2024 Tour de France, which started in Florence, Italy, and finished in Nice, France.

Before Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off for the third time live on Netflix on July 11, you can see behind the curtain in Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano. The docuseries follows their training and preparation leading up to the highly-anticipated bout.

Sam Esmail’s drama thriller series Mr. Robot aired on USA Network for four seasons from 2015 to 2019, giving Rami Malek a role that catapulted him into stardom. Malek plays Elliot Alderson, a talented hacker who suffers from anxiety, depression, and dissociative identity disorder. He is recruited to join a hacking collective known as “fsociety,” which seeks to take down the monolithic conglomerate E Corp and cancel all consumer debt.

The second and final season of The Sandman debuts this week, kicking off the final chapter of one of the most popular Netflix fantasy shows. The new season begins a few weeks after Dream destroyed the Dream Vortex that threatened to destroy reality.

“Four teams of shark experts and enthusiasts travel the globe trying to find the most elusive shark species in this fin-tastic reality competition,” says Netflix.

“Six months ago, Hikaru vanished for a week,” reads the synopsis for this anime series coming to Netflix this week. “Now, as his best friend Yoshiki senses something amiss and confronts him, the harrowing truth emerges.”