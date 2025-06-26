40 movies are leaving Netflix in July 2025 – watch these 5 before they go

In addition to adding dozen of movies and shows to its streaming library every month, Netflix also removes content as licenses expire. Some months bring more departures than others, but it’s worth keeping track of what’s leaving Netflix in the days and weeks ahead so you don’t miss any gems that you want to stream before they get removed.

I’m honestly not sure I can remember a more impressive list of blockbusters leaving Netflix in a single month. I’d argue that Barbie, Dune: Part Two, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are three of the best and probably most rewatched movies on the service, and all three all leaving Netflix in July. And that’s just three of the 40 departures.

With that said, let’s dive into the movies leaving Netflix in July 2025.

Best Netflix movies leaving in July 2025

I can’t tell you how many times the clip of the family fight at the end of Crazy, Stupid, Love. has popped up on my social feeds, but can’t stop rewatching it. Not only is this one of the best rom-coms of the 2010s — the cast is also unreal, featuring Steve Carell as a middle-aged divorcee, Emma Stone as his daugther, and Ryan Gosling as a womanizing playboy.

Denis Villeneuve revealed that he will return to Arrakis with a Dune Messiah adaptation in 2026, but in the meantime, we’ll have to be content with his first two movies. Dune: Part Two is already being heralded as one of the best modern sci-fi epics, and over a year after its theatrical release, I’m not sure anything has come close to topping it.

There isn’t much more to say about Barbie that hasn’t already been said a dozen times before, but having recently rewatched Greta Gerwig’s magnum opus, I can confirm that it holds up. Also of note is that Barbie helped kickstart Michael Cera’s Hollywood resurgence, so if you liked him here, be sure to see The Phoenician Scheme in theaters.

Topping Mad Max: Fury Road was never going to be easy, which is why I’m shocked at how close Furiosa came to doing so. Anya Taylor-Joy is excellent as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character from Fury Road, the story is a bit more complex and compelling, and Chris Hemsworth is having more fun as Dementus than any role I’ve ever seen him in.

After reviving Scream in 2022, Paramount brought fresh energy to the slasher franchise in 2023 with Scream VI, adding up-and-comers like Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving to the cast. It was the only Scream movie not to feature Neve Campbell, but it still managed to turn a profit and snag a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Those are our top picks, but here’s a full list of the movies leaving Netflix in July:

Leaving July 1 : 13 Going on 30, 28 Days, 3 Ninjas: Kick Back, Annabelle, Colombiana, Constantine, Couples Retreat, Crazy, Stupid, Love., Do the Right Thing, Draft Day, Dune: Part Two, Friends with Money, Geostorm, Get Him to the Greek, Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Net, The Nun, Obsessed, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Thirteen, Ocean’s Twelve, Resident Evil: Retribution, Runaway Jury, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Sisters, Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

: 80 for Brady Leaving July 5 : The Addams Family

: The Addams Family Leaving July 13 : Life or Something Like It

: Life or Something Like It Leaving July 15 : Barbie

: Barbie Leaving July 16 : Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Leaving July 25 : Scream VI

: Scream VI Leaving July 28 : Sonic the Hedgehog 2

: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Leaving July 30: The Kingdom

We’ll be back next month with even more suggestions of movies to watch on Netflix.