How to keep your private data off the Internet
New on Netflix: July 2025

Published Jun 25th, 2025 11:45AM EDT
Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2.
Image: Netflix

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix unleashes dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, several of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list.

Two major sequels highlights the list of new releases in July. The first is the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s sports comedy Happy Gilmore, which lands nearly 30 years after the original hit theaters. Netflix’s original action-fantasy movie The Old Guard is back with a sequel as well, with Charlize Theron’s Andy and her team battling the original immortal.

Some major new and returning shows this month include The Sandman, Quarterback, The Summer Hikaru Died, Untamed, and Building The Band.

Check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in July 2025 below.

Everything new on Netflix in July 2025

Available July 1

  • 17 Again
  • Annie (1982)
  • Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Blow
  • Born on the Fourth of July
  • Captain Phillips
  • The Deer Hunter
  • Friday Night Lights
  • Here Comes the Boom
  • The Hitman’s Bodyguard
  • The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
  • Horrible Bosses
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  • Mom: Seasons 1-8
  • The Notebook
  • Pacific Rim
  • PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
  • Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Tangerine
  • Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • V for Vendetta
  • White Chicks
  • Yellowjackets: Season 2
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure

Available July 2

Available July 3

Available July 4

Available July 5

Available July 8

Available July 9

Available July 10

  • 7 Bears (FR) NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Brick (DE) NETFLIX FILM
  • Leviathan (JP) NETFLIX ANIME
  • Off Road (IL) NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
  • Too Much (GB) NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 11

Available July 14

Available July 15

Available July 16

  • Amy Bradley Is Missing NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Wanted

Available July 17

Available July 18

  • Almost Family (BR) NETFLIX FILM
  • Delirium (CO) NETFLIX SERIES
  • I’m Still a Superstar (ES) NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Superstar (ES) NETFLIX SERIES
  • Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Wall to Wall (KR) NETFLIX FILM

Available July 19

  • Eight for Silver

Available July 21

  • The Hunting Wives: Season 1
  • The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

Available July 22

Available July 23

  • Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Hightown: Seasons 1-3
  • House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
  • Letters From The Past (TR) NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 24

Available July 25

Available July 28

  • The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

Available July 29

Available July 30

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Unspeakable Sins (MX) NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 31

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month, including This Is Us, Barbie, and Dune: Part Two:

Leaving July 1

  • 13 Going on 30
  • 28 Days
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • Annabelle
  • Colombiana
  • Constantine
  • Couples Retreat
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love.
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Draft Day
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Friends with Money
  • Geostorm
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
  • The Net
  • The Nun
  • Obsessed
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Runaway Jury
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado
  • Sisters
  • Twilight
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 3

  • Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 4

  • 80 for Brady

Leaving July 5

  • The Addams Family

Leaving July 8

  • This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Leaving July 13

  • Life or Something Like It

Leaving July 15

  • Barbie

Leaving July 16

  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving July 22

  • Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 25

  • Scream VI

Leaving July 26

  • Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 28

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving July 30

  • The Kingdom

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of July 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.

