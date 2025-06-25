New on Netflix: July 2025

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix unleashes dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, several of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list.
Two major sequels highlights the list of new releases in July. The first is the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s sports comedy Happy Gilmore, which lands nearly 30 years after the original hit theaters. Netflix’s original action-fantasy movie The Old Guard is back with a sequel as well, with Charlize Theron’s Andy and her team battling the original immortal.
Some major new and returning shows this month include The Sandman, Quarterback, The Summer Hikaru Died, Untamed, and Building The Band.
Check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in July 2025 below.
Everything new on Netflix in July 2025
Available July 1
- 17 Again
- Annie (1982)
- Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Blow
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Captain Phillips
- The Deer Hunter
- Friday Night Lights
- Here Comes the Boom
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Horrible Bosses
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Mom: Seasons 1-8
- The Notebook
- Pacific Rim
- PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
- Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
- The Sweetest Thing
- Tangerine
- Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- V for Vendetta
- White Chicks
- Yellowjackets: Season 2
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
Available July 2
- The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 3
- Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
- Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
- The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 4
- All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 5
- The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Available July 8
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
- Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2
- Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 9
- Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Available July 10
- 7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
- Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 11
- Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
Available July 14
- Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Available July 15
- Entitled: Season 1
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 16
- Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mamma Mia!
- Wanted
Available July 17
- Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 18
- Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
- I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Available July 19
- Eight for Silver
Available July 21
- The Hunting Wives: Season 1
- The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6
Available July 22
- Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available July 23
- Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Hightown: Seasons 1-3
- House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
- Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 24
- A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
- Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 25
- Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 28
- The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2
Available July 29
- Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Available July 30
- Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available July 31
- An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES
- Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES
- Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode— NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month, including This Is Us, Barbie, and Dune: Part Two:
Leaving July 1
- 13 Going on 30
- 28 Days
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Annabelle
- Colombiana
- Constantine
- Couples Retreat
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Do the Right Thing
- Draft Day
- Dune: Part Two
- Friends with Money
- Geostorm
- Get Him to the Greek
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
- The Net
- The Nun
- Obsessed
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Runaway Jury
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- Sisters
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 3
- Insecure: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 4
- 80 for Brady
Leaving July 5
- The Addams Family
Leaving July 8
- This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
Leaving July 13
- Life or Something Like It
Leaving July 15
- Barbie
Leaving July 16
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Leaving July 22
- Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 25
- Scream VI
Leaving July 26
- Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 28
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving July 30
- The Kingdom
That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of July 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.