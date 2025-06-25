New on Netflix: July 2025

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix unleashes dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, several of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list.

Two major sequels highlights the list of new releases in July. The first is the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s sports comedy Happy Gilmore, which lands nearly 30 years after the original hit theaters. Netflix’s original action-fantasy movie The Old Guard is back with a sequel as well, with Charlize Theron’s Andy and her team battling the original immortal.

Some major new and returning shows this month include The Sandman, Quarterback, The Summer Hikaru Died, Untamed, and Building The Band.

Check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in July 2025 below.

Everything new on Netflix in July 2025

Available July 1

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

(GB) Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

(GB) V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Available July 2

Available July 3

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 4

All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 5

The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Available July 8

Available July 9

Available July 10

Available July 11

Available July 14

Available July 15

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available July 16

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

Available July 17

Available July 18

Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

(BR) Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

(CO) I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

(ES) Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

(ES) Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

(IN) Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Available July 19

Eight for Silver

Available July 21

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

Available July 22

Available July 23

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

(GB) Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 24

Available July 25

Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

(KR) The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 28

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

Available July 29

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

(GB) WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Available July 30

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available July 31

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month, including This Is Us, Barbie, and Dune: Part Two:

Leaving July 1

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 3

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 4

80 for Brady

Leaving July 5

The Addams Family

Leaving July 8

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Leaving July 13

Life or Something Like It

Leaving July 15

Barbie

Leaving July 16

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving July 22

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 25

Scream VI

Leaving July 26

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 28

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving July 30

The Kingdom

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of July 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.