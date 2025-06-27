New on Peacock: July 2025

If you’re looking for everything new on Peacock this month, you have come to the right place. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has its fair share of original movies and TV shows, but it is also one of the best streamers for live sports, licensed movies, and NBC and MSNBC shows. There’s always something worth watching any day of the week.

You’ll notice that the schedule is totally dominated by Love Island, which seemingly airs every day of the week on Peacock, but if you scroll all the way to the bottom, you’ll see that Twisted Metal is back for its second season this month as well. Anthony Mackie returns as John Doe while Anthony Carrigan joins the cast as Calypso, host of the demolition derby.

The other notable release is Drop, a thriller starring Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Jeffery Self about a widowed mother who finally jumps back into the dating pool, only to receive a series of strange, threatening texts while she’s on a date.

You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

New on Peacock in July 2025

Available July 1

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

10 Items Or Less

13

About My Father

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet?

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Making Babies

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

The Turning

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Available July 2

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

Available July 3

The American Society Of Magical Negroes

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 4

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

Available July 5

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 6

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

She Said

Available July 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Available July 10

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 11

Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)

Available July 12

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Available July 13

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 14

Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)

Available July 15

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Available July 16

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

Available July 17

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 18

Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

Available July 20

Violent Night

Available July 21

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)

Available July 23

The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

Available July 24

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Available July 27

Tár

Available July 28

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

Available July 29

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Available July 30

Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Available July 31

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)

That’s everything coming to Peacock through July 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.