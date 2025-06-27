New on Peacock: July 2025

If you’re looking for everything new on Peacock this month, you have come to the right place. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has its fair share of original movies and TV shows, but it is also one of the best streamers for live sports, licensed movies, and NBC and MSNBC shows. There’s always something worth watching any day of the week.
You’ll notice that the schedule is totally dominated by Love Island, which seemingly airs every day of the week on Peacock, but if you scroll all the way to the bottom, you’ll see that Twisted Metal is back for its second season this month as well. Anthony Mackie returns as John Doe while Anthony Carrigan joins the cast as Calypso, host of the demolition derby.
The other notable release is Drop, a thriller starring Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Jeffery Self about a widowed mother who finally jumps back into the dating pool, only to receive a series of strange, threatening texts while she’s on a date.
You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.
New on Peacock in July 2025
Available July 1
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
- Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
- 10 Items Or Less
- 13
- About My Father
- Airplane!
- American Pie
- Aquamarine
- Are We There Yet?
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Beauty Shop
- Big Momma’s House
- The Brothers
- Chance of Snow
- Contraband
- Couples Retreat
- The Croods
- Daniel Isn’t Real
- Dante’s Peak
- Dazed And Confused
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- The Fate Of The Furious
- First Blood
- Forrest Gump
- Friday
- The Friday After Next
- Furious 7
- Goodfellas
- Hall Pass
- The High Note
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Am Woman
- Iris
- King Kong
- The King of Staten Island
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
- Liar, Liar
- Making Babies
- Mission: Impossible
- Next Friday
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Ray
- Repo Men
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Role Models
- Sausage Party
- Self/Less
- Semi-Pro
- Sisters
- Street Fighter
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
- Titanic
- Tropic Thunder
- The Turning
- Twister
- War Of The Worlds
- Waterworld
- Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger
Available July 2
- Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
Available July 3
- The American Society Of Magical Negroes
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 4
- Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks
Available July 5
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 6
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- She Said
Available July 7
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 8
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Available July 10
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 11
- Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
- Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)
Available July 12
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Available July 13
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 14
- Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)
Available July 15
- Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Available July 16
- Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
Available July 17
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 18
- Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
Available July 20
- Violent Night
Available July 21
- Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)
Available July 23
- The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
Available July 24
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Available July 27
- Tár
Available July 28
- Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)
- Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)
Available July 29
- Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Available July 30
- Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Available July 31
- Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)
That’s everything coming to Peacock through July 2025. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.