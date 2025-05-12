The Paper, Peacock’s sequel to The Office, debuts in September

During the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in New York City on Monday, Peacock revealed that its new sitcom, The Paper, which is set in the same universe as The Office, will premiere in September. Greg Daniels, who developed the US version of The Office, co-created the new TV series alongside Michael Koman (Nathan for You).

Cast members Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez appeared on stage together to announce the release window and offer a first look to the crowd at Radio City Music Hall. You can see the first image from the series above.

The Paper features the same mockumentary crew that filmed the employees of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. In search of its next subject, the crew discovers “a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it.”

Oscar Nuñez is the only known returning cast member from The Office. Some of the new faces include Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Considering how popular The Office remains more than a decade after its finale, it’s no surprise that NBCUniversal wants to see how much meat is left on the bone. Daniels has not quite found the level of success since The Office ended, having developed Prime Video’s underrated sci-fi dramedy Upload and the short-lived Netflix series Space Force.

We don’t have a precise release date, nor do we know how Peacock plans to release the show, but at least we know that we can stream The Paper on Peacock in September.