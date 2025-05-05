69 new movies just hit Peacock – here are the 4 you need to stream

On the first day of every month, Peacock adds dozens of movies to its streaming service, some of which you won’t find elsewhere. This month is no exception, as Peacock added 69 movies to its library on May 1st, including a few popular franchises.

Of course, no one has time to watch nearly 70 movies in a month, which is why we’ve taken the time to sort through them all and offer our recommendations.

One of the funniest movies of the 21st century streams on Peacock this month, starring Kristen Wiig as the maid of honor at her best friend Lillian’s (Maya Rudolph) wedding. She and the other bridesmaids end up on a chaotic journey.

It’s hard to believe that this was Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut, but it’s clear that Peele had been ready to direct for years. In Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris Washington, a young photographer visiting his girlfriend’s family in upstate New York. Upon his arrival, he begins to uncover terrifying secrets about the family.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a sorority girl who wants to win back her ex-boyfriend, and figures her best chance is attending law school and getting a JD. Now is a great time to rewatch this classic before the prequel series, Elle, hits Prime Video later this year.

I’m still not sure how a movie about thieving magicians spawned a franchise, but the third Now You See Me movie is coming to theaters this November. That gives you plenty of time to catch up on the first two, which are now streaming on Peacock.

Here’s the full list of new additions that arrived on Peacock on May 1st, 2025:

47 Ronin 99 Homes The Amazing Spider-Man The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Backtrace Belly Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk Billy Madison Bleeding Steel Blended Braven Bridesmaids Buffaloed Carol The Change-Up Chinese Zodiac The Courier Despicable Me 3 The Expendables The Expendables 2 The Expendables 3 Georgia Rule Get Out Glass Grown Ups Grown Ups 2 Happily N’ever After 2: Show White Here Comes The Boom The Hunt Jet Li’s Fearless Judge Dredd Kindergarten Cop King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Knocked Up The Last Stand Legally Blonde Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde Letters From Iwo Jima Life of Pi Man Up Memoirs of a Geisha Minions My Cousin Vinny Neighbors Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising The Notebook Now You See Me Now You See Me 2 Paul Blart Mall Cop Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 Pixels Public Enemies Requiem For a Dream Rough Night The Rundown Saving Private Ryan Schindler’s List The Secret of Roan Inish Seventh Son Snitch Snow Falling on Cedars Split The Town Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween Warcraft The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi The Wedding Singer Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory Zookeeper

A few other highlights worth adding to your watch list this month include Buffaloed, Letters From Iwo Jima, Life of Pi, Memoirs of a Geisha, and The Town.