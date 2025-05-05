Click to Skip Ad
69 new movies just hit Peacock – here are the 4 you need to stream

Jacob Siegal
By
Published May 5th, 2025 7:26PM EDT
The cast of Now You See Me 2.
Image: Lionsgate

On the first day of every month, Peacock adds dozens of movies to its streaming service, some of which you won’t find elsewhere. This month is no exception, as Peacock added 69 movies to its library on May 1st, including a few popular franchises.

Of course, no one has time to watch nearly 70 movies in a month, which is why we’ve taken the time to sort through them all and offer our recommendations.

Bridesmaids

One of the funniest movies of the 21st century streams on Peacock this month, starring Kristen Wiig as the maid of honor at her best friend Lillian’s (Maya Rudolph) wedding. She and the other bridesmaids end up on a chaotic journey.

Get Out

It’s hard to believe that this was Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut, but it’s clear that Peele had been ready to direct for years. In Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris Washington, a young photographer visiting his girlfriend’s family in upstate New York. Upon his arrival, he begins to uncover terrifying secrets about the family.

Legally Blonde

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a sorority girl who wants to win back her ex-boyfriend, and figures her best chance is attending law school and getting a JD. Now is a great time to rewatch this classic before the prequel series, Elle, hits Prime Video later this year.

Now You See Me 2

I’m still not sure how a movie about thieving magicians spawned a franchise, but the third Now You See Me movie is coming to theaters this November. That gives you plenty of time to catch up on the first two, which are now streaming on Peacock.

Here’s the full list of new additions that arrived on Peacock on May 1st, 2025:

  1. 47 Ronin
  2. 99 Homes
  3. The Amazing Spider-Man
  4. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  5. Backtrace
  6. Belly
  7. Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
  8. Billy Madison
  9. Bleeding Steel
  10. Blended
  11. Braven
  12. Bridesmaids
  13. Buffaloed
  14. Carol
  15. The Change-Up
  16. Chinese Zodiac
  17. The Courier
  18. Despicable Me 3
  19. The Expendables
  20. The Expendables 2
  21. The Expendables 3
  22. Georgia Rule
  23. Get Out
  24. Glass
  25. Grown Ups
  26. Grown Ups 2
  27. Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
  28. Here Comes The Boom
  29. The Hunt
  30. Jet Li’s Fearless
  31. Judge Dredd
  32. Kindergarten Cop
  33. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
  34. Knocked Up
  35. The Last Stand
  36. Legally Blonde
  37. Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
  38. Letters From Iwo Jima
  39. Life of Pi
  40. Man Up
  41. Memoirs of a Geisha
  42. Minions
  43. My Cousin Vinny
  44. Neighbors
  45. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
  46. The Notebook
  47. Now You See Me
  48. Now You See Me 2
  49. Paul Blart Mall Cop
  50. Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
  51. Pixels
  52. Public Enemies
  53. Requiem For a Dream
  54. Rough Night
  55. The Rundown
  56. Saving Private Ryan
  57. Schindler’s List
  58. The Secret of Roan Inish
  59. Seventh Son
  60. Snitch
  61. Snow Falling on Cedars
  62. Split
  63. The Town
  64. Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween
  65. Warcraft
  66. The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
  67. The Wedding Singer
  68. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
  69. Zookeeper

A few other highlights worth adding to your watch list this month include Buffaloed, Letters From Iwo Jima, Life of Pi, Memoirs of a Geisha, and The Town.

