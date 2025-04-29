The 4 biggest Apple TV+ titles coming in May you don’t want to miss

Heads up, streaming fans: The month of May will feature a slew of bold new stories from Apple TV+, stories that cover everything from soulful road trips to sarcastic androids, ancient legends, and one very candid rockstar.

Whether you’re looking for something to stream that’s adventurous, inspiring, or even just a little bit strange, Apple’s streaming service won’t disappoint over the next four weeks. In this post, we’ve included snapshots of four of the biggest new releases coming to Apple TV+ in May, starting with a fun travel series starring Ewan McGregor.

Buckle up for Long Way Home, a road trip docuseries starring McGregor along with his best mate Charley Boorman as they ditch the straight line in favor of the scenic route through 17 European countries on quirky, vintage motorbikes.

From Scotland’s rugged hills to the Arctic Circle’s icy edge, this 10-episode adventure is packed with jaw-dropping scenery, cultural deep-dives, and the duo’s infectious bromance. Expect epic vistas, oddball activities, and plenty of laughs as they take the long way. Long Way Home is part travelogue, part midlife joyride, and 100% proof that friendship ages like a fine single malt.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Murderbot: Season 1 (May 16)

Who says machines don’t have feelings?

The titular bot in the Apple TV+ Murderbot series smashes that stereotype with its armored fists, and then quietly sulks about it later. Based on Martha Wells’ beloved series, this action-packed show follows a rogue security robot that hacked its own governor module and would honestly rather binge soap operas than save your life. But save your life it will — while grumbling the entire time.

Fans of The Mandalorian and Foundation — this one is definitely for you (our deeper preview is available here).

Ready for a classic adventure flick with a slick Guy Ritchie twist?

Fountain of Youth dives headfirst into myth and mystery, following a pair of estranged siblings (played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman) on a race across the globe to find the one thing that money can’t buy: Immortality. Expect stylish action, snappy dialogue, and a reminder that family reunions are even messier when ancient secrets are involved.

Oh, and given that Fountain of Youth was directed by Ritchie, viewers can also expect the king of Cockney chaos to brings his signature style to this globe-trotting, Indiana Jones-style movie epic. Think snappy dialogue, kinetic visuals, and characters who could flirt their way out of a standoff while polishing off a vintage scotch.

Before you roll your eyes — yes, this final Apple May release features that Bono. But trust us, Stories of Surrender isn’t just another celebrity victory lap. This intimate documentary combines music, storytelling, and a surprising amount of humility as the U2 frontman reflects on fame, faith, and fumbling through life. Whether you’ve had With or Without You on repeat since 1987 or just appreciate a good yarn, this one’s worth a spot on your watchlist.

This doc is drawn from Bono’s one-man show from 2022, Stories of Surrender, which was a book and theatre tour in support of his memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The documentary, from director Andrew Dominik, will hit Apple TV+ on the same day that an 8K, spatial audio version of the film is available to enjoy via Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.