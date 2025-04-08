The 10 must-watch shows that have taken over Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has steadily carved out a niche for itself in the ever-expanding world of prestige TV, with a growing slate of originals that leans into boundary-pushing storytelling, high production values, and big-name talent. Unlike competitors that flood their platforms with quantity, Apple TV+ is playing the quality game — and whether you’re into thought-provoking sci-fi, biting workplace satire, heartfelt comedies, or gritty crime thrillers, Apple’s streamer has something that will hook you and keep you coming back for more.

Right now, the platform’s Top 10 list offers a perfect snapshot of what Apple TV+ does best; it’s populated by everything from genre-defying hits to crowd-pleasers with emotional depth and bold new originals that break the mold. Here’s a closer look at the Top 10 Apple shows as of this week, and why they’re dominating the conversation right now.

1. Severance. This gripping sci-fi thriller, produced by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, delves into the lives of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure to separate their work memories from personal lives. The series masterfully explores themes of identity and corporate control.

2. The Studio. A satirical comedy created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio offers a humorous glimpse into the chaotic world of Hollywood executives. The series stars Rogen as a newly appointed studio head navigating the absurdities of the film industry, and the show has been praised for its sharp wit and industry insights.

3. Ted Lasso. The first breakout Apple TV+ hit that seeped into the pop culture conversation, this heartwarming comedy follows the titular American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team (despite having no experience). His unyielding optimism and unconventional methods win over skeptics and players alike.

4. Dope Thief. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s novel of the same name, this crime drama stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as friends in Philadelphia who impersonate DEA agents to rob drug dealers. Their scheme spirals out of control when they target the wrong operation, plunging them into a perilous underworld.

5. Surface. One of the best Apple TV+ psychological thrillers, this series focuses on a woman recovering from a traumatic head injury that leaves her with extreme memory loss. As she embarks on a quest to piece together her past, she uncovers dark secrets and questions the truth of her reality.

6. Shrinking. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, this dramedy follows a grieving therapist who begins to cross ethical barriers by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. His unorthodox approach leads to significant changes in his and his clients’ lives.

7. Silo. Set in a dystopian future, Apple’s Silo depicts a society living in a giant underground bunker, isolated from the toxic world above. The inhabitants follow strict regulations designed to protect them, but as they uncover hidden truths, they begin to question their reality. One of several top-tier shows that have helped Apple TV+ establish itself as a home for best-in-class sci-fi.

8. Mythic Quest. This workplace comedy offers a humorous look into the inner workings of a video game development studio. The ensemble cast portrays the quirky team behind the game, navigating the challenges of creativity, egos, and the ever-evolving gaming industry.

9. Slow Horses. This Apple TV+ spy drama revels in subverting the tropes of the genre. It follows a team of MI5 operatives who’ve been relegated to a dumping ground department due to their career-ending mistakes — and their grumpy spymaster is the irascible Jackson Lamb, portrayed by Gary Oldman.

From my review of Season 4: “Unlike those on the big screen, the spies here have dadbods and all manner of flaws and disorders. There’s a gambling addict and an alcoholic. More than one has anger issues. All of them are castaways who sit at the little kids’ table now, where they can only dream of a life less ordinary.”

10. The Morning Show. Offering a behind-the-scenes look at a morning news program, this drama delves into the personal and professional lives of its hosts and crew. Tackling timely issues such as workplace dynamics and the #MeToo movement, the series boasts a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.