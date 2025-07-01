Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda reveals striking animation style in first trailer

On Tuesday, Marvel shared a sneak peek at its animated Black Panther spinoff series, Eyes of Wakanda. As the title suggests, Marvel Animation’s new series revolves around the Kingdom of Wakanda, a fictional country located in Africa that is home to various MCU characters, including T’Challa, Shuri, M’Baku, and Erik Killmonger.

Eyes of Wakanda is an anthology series consisting of four 30-minute episodes. Each episode is set in a different era of Wakanda’s history, tracking warriors called the Hatut Zaraze as they seek to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from Wakanda’s enemies.

“Wakanda is a 3,000-year-old society,” Eyes of Wakanda showrunner Todd Harris said at a Q&A about the show last month. “They have a very succinct self-identity, and they are preserving that. We get the chance to see the persistence and character of Wakandans.”

“The premise of the show is: What’s the kind of culture that builds the Black Panther?” he noted. “You see this even in their generals, their sergeants, everyday citizens.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

What stands out the most about the trailer is the unique style, which looks unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel Animation to date. There are shades of What If…? present in the style, but it’s also abundantly clear that the Eyes of Wakanda team had a distinct vision for how they wanted to portray this world and the residents of Wakanda.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is an executive producer on the series, which features the voices of Winnie Harlow, Anika Noni Rose, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Gary Anthony Williams, Adam Gold, Zeke Alton, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, and Steve Toussaint.

Initially set to debut in 2024, the Disney+ series was eventually moved to August 6, 2025. Now, Marvel has pushed back the release date one final time to August 27, 2025.