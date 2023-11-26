Marvel release dates: Every upcoming MCU movie and show

Nowadays, trying to keep up with the release dates of all the upcoming Marvel Studios movies and Disney+ shows is nearly as difficult as keeping track of the story itself. Between a pandemic in 2020 and the Hollywood strikes in 2023, Disney has had to shuffle around all its release dates repeatedly. As a result, the entire Multiverse Saga has been pushed back by at least a year. We will continue to update this page as new projects are announced, but for now, here’s the full list of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows with release dates.
MCU Phase 5 release dates
What If…? season 2 | Dec. 22, 2023
- Director: Bryan Andrews
- Cast: Jeffrey Wright
The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) returns to take us on another tour through the multiverse. Once again, we will meet variants of familiar heroes and villains as they lead increasingly unfamiliar lives in their alternate realities. Similar to the first season, there will be nine episodes in season 2, and some of the live-action actors will voice their characters.
Echo | Jan. 10, 2024
- Directors: Sydney Freeland, Catriona McKenzie
- Cast: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio
After the events of Hawkeye, former Tracksuit Mafia boss Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is now on the run from Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. But she can only run for so long until she has to confront her past. This is not only Marvel’s first TV-MA series for Disney+, but it’s also the first show under the Marvel Spotlight banner.
Deadpool 3 (Untitled) | July 26, 2024
- Director: Shawn Levy
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni
At long last, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is joining the MCU. We don’t know much (officially) about the plot of Deadpool 3, but we do know that Deadpool will team up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who he likely plucked from somewhere in the multiverse.
Captain America: Brave New World | Feb. 14, 2025
- Director: Julius Onah
- Cast: Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford
Now that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has officially retired, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is picking up the shield in his place as the new Captain America. Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his role from The Incredible Hulk as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, while none other than Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross.
MCU Phase 6 release dates
Fantastic Four | May 2, 2025
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Cast: Pedro Pascal
Marvel’s First Family makes its long-awaited debut in the MCU in 2025. Recent reports claim that Pedro Pascal has signed on to play Reed Richards, but the rest of the cast remains a mystery. In the comics, Reed Richards played a major role in the Secret Wars storyline, so this movie will likely do a great deal to set up the finale of the Multiverse Saga.
Thunderbolts | July 25, 2025
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Cast: David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Florence Pugh
In Thunderbolts, CIA director Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruits a group of supervillains to go on missions for the government. Those reformed and semi-reformed villains include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardians (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and more.
Blade | Nov. 7, 2025
- Director: Yann Demange
- Cast: Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre
After making waves in Luke Cage on Netflix as Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes, Mahershala Ali is coming back to the MCU as the title character in Blade. This reboot has had its fair share of trouble, from rewrites and delays to director Bassam Tariq exiting the project altogether, but it’s currently on track to hit theaters right in the middle of Phase 6.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | May 1, 2026
- Director: TBA
- Cast: TBA
Seven years after the Avengers last assembled to defeat Thanos, they will reform again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. At the time of writing, Jonathan Majors is still set to star as the titular villain, but that may change by the time this crossover movie starts filming. We also don’t know the makeup of the new-look Avengers team quite yet.
Avengers: Secret Wars | May 7, 2027
- Director: TBA
- Cast: TBA
In the comics, Secret Wars ended the multiverse as readers knew it up to that point. We suspect the same will be true of the movie, but Marvel has not shared any details yet. Rumors claim that characters from any Marvel movie, from Fox’s X-Men films to Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy, are fair game. But how many of them will survive the multiversal war?
Undated Marvel movies and shows
- Armor Wars
- Ironheart
- Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Daredevil: Born Again
- X-Men ’97
- Spider-Man: Freshman Year
- Marvel Zombies
These movies and shows have been officially announced, but they don’t have release dates yet. As soon as we know when they’re coming out, we’ll add them to the list above.