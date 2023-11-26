Marvel release dates: Every upcoming MCU movie and show

Nowadays, trying to keep up with the release dates of all the upcoming Marvel Studios movies and Disney+ shows is nearly as difficult as keeping track of the story itself. Between a pandemic in 2020 and the Hollywood strikes in 2023, Disney has had to shuffle around all its release dates repeatedly. As a result, the entire Multiverse Saga has been pushed back by at least a year. We will continue to update this page as new projects are announced, but for now, here’s the full list of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows with release dates.

What If…? season 2 | Dec. 22, 2023

Director : Bryan Andrews

: Bryan Andrews Cast: Jeffrey Wright

The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) returns to take us on another tour through the multiverse. Once again, we will meet variants of familiar heroes and villains as they lead increasingly unfamiliar lives in their alternate realities. Similar to the first season, there will be nine episodes in season 2, and some of the live-action actors will voice their characters.

Echo | Jan. 10, 2024

Directors : Sydney Freeland, Catriona McKenzie

: Sydney Freeland, Catriona McKenzie Cast: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio

After the events of Hawkeye, former Tracksuit Mafia boss Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is now on the run from Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. But she can only run for so long until she has to confront her past. This is not only Marvel’s first TV-MA series for Disney+, but it’s also the first show under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

Deadpool 3 (Untitled) | July 26, 2024

Deadpool 3 first look photo shows off Deadpool and Wolverine in costume. Image source: Marvel Studios

Director : Shawn Levy

: Shawn Levy Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni

At long last, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is joining the MCU. We don’t know much (officially) about the plot of Deadpool 3, but we do know that Deadpool will team up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who he likely plucked from somewhere in the multiverse.

Captain America: Brave New World | Feb. 14, 2025

Anthony Mackie shared this image on social media to announce the new title. Image source: Instagram

Director : Julius Onah

: Julius Onah Cast: Anthony Mackie, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford

Now that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has officially retired, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is picking up the shield in his place as the new Captain America. Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his role from The Incredible Hulk as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, while none other than Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross.

Fantastic Four | May 2, 2025

Marvel’s Fantastic Four hits theaters on May 2, 2025. Image source: Marvel Studios

Director : Matt Shakman

: Matt Shakman Cast: Pedro Pascal

Marvel’s First Family makes its long-awaited debut in the MCU in 2025. Recent reports claim that Pedro Pascal has signed on to play Reed Richards, but the rest of the cast remains a mystery. In the comics, Reed Richards played a major role in the Secret Wars storyline, so this movie will likely do a great deal to set up the finale of the Multiverse Saga.

Thunderbolts | July 25, 2025

Thunderbolts is coming to the MCU in Phase 5. Image source: Marvel Studios

Director : Matt Shakman

: Matt Shakman Cast: David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Florence Pugh

In Thunderbolts, CIA director Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruits a group of supervillains to go on missions for the government. Those reformed and semi-reformed villains include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardians (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and more.

Blade | Nov. 7, 2025

Marvel Studios’ Blade logo. Image source: Marvel Studios

Director : Yann Demange

: Yann Demange Cast: Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre

After making waves in Luke Cage on Netflix as Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes, Mahershala Ali is coming back to the MCU as the title character in Blade. This reboot has had its fair share of trouble, from rewrites and delays to director Bassam Tariq exiting the project altogether, but it’s currently on track to hit theaters right in the middle of Phase 6.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | May 1, 2026

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming in MCU Phase 6. Image source: Marvel Studios

Director : TBA

: TBA Cast: TBA

Seven years after the Avengers last assembled to defeat Thanos, they will reform again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. At the time of writing, Jonathan Majors is still set to star as the titular villain, but that may change by the time this crossover movie starts filming. We also don’t know the makeup of the new-look Avengers team quite yet.

Avengers: Secret Wars | May 7, 2027

Avengers: Secret Wars is coming to the MCU in Phase 6 to end the Multiverse Saga. Image source: Marvel Studios

Director : TBA

: TBA Cast: TBA

In the comics, Secret Wars ended the multiverse as readers knew it up to that point. We suspect the same will be true of the movie, but Marvel has not shared any details yet. Rumors claim that characters from any Marvel movie, from Fox’s X-Men films to Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy, are fair game. But how many of them will survive the multiversal war?

Undated Marvel movies and shows

Marvel’s Armor Wars is now a movie. Image source: Marvel Studios

Armor Wars

Ironheart

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Daredevil: Born Again

X-Men ’97

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Marvel Zombies

These movies and shows have been officially announced, but they don’t have release dates yet. As soon as we know when they’re coming out, we’ll add them to the list above.