The Fantastic Four cast and new release date confirmed by Marvel

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 14th, 2024 11:29AM EST
The Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025.
Image: Marvel Studios

Rumors about the cast of the latest Fantastic Four reboot have been swirling for months, but on Valentine’s Day, Marvel Studios surprised us with two announcements. First, the bad news: The Fantastic Four (which is the movie’s official title) has been delayed from May 2 to July 25, 2025. But the good news is that the cast has finally been revealed.

Rather than hold a press conference or share a video on YouTube, Marvel Studios revealed the cast of The Fantastic Four in a tweet on Wednesday:

As the rumors and leaks suggested, Pedro Pascal is playing Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby will play Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play the Thing (Ben Grimm), and Joseph Quinn will play the Human Torch (Johnny Storm).

As you can see at the top of this article, we also got our first look at the logo for The Fantastic Four, which is giving off very strong ’60s vibes. There are rumors that this movie takes place in the 1960s, and the tweets certainly don’t do anything to dispel them.

Given that Marvel only just released the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine five months before its theatrical debut, we’ll probably be waiting a while for the F4 trailer. But at least we know who’s going to appear in that trailer when it does arrive.

