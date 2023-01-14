Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.

In what follows, we’ll cover all the official Fantastic Four news, including the film’s release date, the Disney Plus premiere, the cast, and the trailers.

Fans of MCU spoilers will be happy to hear that we’ll also list the hottest Fantastic Four leaks and rumors at the end of the post. You’ll want to avoid our “Leaks and rumors” section if you hate spoilers. Don’t worry; another warning will follow near the end.

Marvel confirmed the Fantastic Four reboot at Comic-Con 2019, right after the massive success of Avengers: Endgame. The confirmation was possible as Disney had just acquired Fox. But, since then, all we got was the director. Jon Watts exited the project in spring 2022, leaving Marvel to find a replacement.

Even so, Marvel announced at Comic-Con 2022 that Fantastic Four will hit theaters on November 8th, 2024. This turned the reboot into one of the first MCU Phase 6 titles.

In September at D23 2022, we learned that Matt Shakman would helm the movie. Then, about a month later, Marvel delayed various MCU releases. Fantastic Four was on the list, getting a new premiere date. The film will hit theaters on February 14th, 2025, a very easy-to-remember release date.

Assuming Marvel doesn’t delay the theatrical release again, we expect Fantastic Four to hit Disney Plus in 2025. Disney’s official policy regarding MCU streaming releases has been fairly consistent. The movies get at least 45 days in cinemas, after which a Disney Plus release is possible.

But those MCU titles that stand a chance to make a lot of money at the box office can get wider theatrical windows. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been such a case.

Assuming Marvel sticks to the same 45-day script, the earliest Fantastic Four can make it to Disney Plus is March 21st, 2025. But it’s more likely for Fantastic Four to become a box office hit, which would delay the streaming premiere.

Fantastic Four cast

The Fantastic Four cast is the biggest mystery surrounding this MCU reboot. John Krasinski played Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he won’t return to the role. That Reed variant died in the movie, but that was Earth-838’s Mr. Fantastic. Krasinski could always play the MCU’s primary reality Richards.

Fans are equally excited about the other three superheroes on the team. But, as of mid-January 2023, we don’t have official names for the actors playing Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, or the Thing.

Fantastic Four trailers

Like with Disney Plus releases, Marvel has specific playbooks for releasing trailers for its MCU attractions. We’d expect the first Fantastic Four teaser to drop sometime in the fall of 2024. Deadpool 3, which premieres on November 8th, 2024, would be an excellent opportunity to introduce the first Fantastic Four trailer. But we’re just speculating here.

Deadpool 3 will undoubtedly fill seats, and it’s the perfect place to tease the MCU’s first family.

WARNING: We’re going to cover leaks and rumors next, so spoilers might follow below.

Fantastic Four leaks and rumors

There’s been no shortage of Fantastic Four leaks and rumors while we’ve been waiting for Marvel to share more official details about the project. Below, you’ll find some of the most exciting Fantastic Four leaks and rumors leading up to the film’s premiere.

