Massive Marvel shakeup: Avengers 5 and 6, Thunderbolts, Blade, and more delayed

Disney announced a series of changes to its movie release schedule through 2031 on Tuesday, and fans of the MCU are going to want to sit down before they read on. Seven upcoming Marvel Studios movies now have new release dates, as Marvel has shuffled the order of all its Phase 5 and 6 movies. Plus, as rumors had indicated, the saga-capping Avengers movies — The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — have each been pushed back an entire year.

As shared by Variety, here’s the new schedule for the remaining Multiverse Saga movies:

Deadpool 3 | May 3, 2024

| May 3, 2024 Captain America: Brave New World | July 26, 2024

| July 26, 2024 Thunderbolts | December 20, 2024

| December 20, 2024 Blade | February 14, 2025

| February 14, 2025 Fantastic Four | May 2, 2025

| May 2, 2025 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | May 1, 2026

| May 1, 2026 Avengers: Secret Wars | May 7, 2027

As you can see, many of the release dates have stayed the same, but the order has changed. Deadpool 3 will now be the first Marvel movie of 2024, replacing the recently-renamed Captain America 4. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts will now be a Christmas release. There were initially going to be four Marvel movies in 2024, but Blade will now bow in 2025.

As noted by Variety, production delays are undoubtedly a contributing factor to all of these new release dates. Thunderbolts and Blade recently paused production over the writers’ strike, which might not end anytime soon. Therefore, it was unlikely these two movies were going to be ready in time. As for Deadpool 3, production is seemingly progressing smoothly enough that Marvel is confident it will be ready to roll out less than a year from now.

We’ll likely hear more about this shakeup at Comic-Con 2023, where Marvel Studios is expected to host a panel. In the meantime, Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, and Echo are all still slated to premiere on Disney Plus this year, and The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.