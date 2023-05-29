New Fantastic Four cast leak might reveal the whole team

The Fantastic Four cast remains a largely well-kept secret and one of the hottest MCU topics of the past few months. So far, the leaks have suggested that John Krasinski won’t reprise the role of Mister Fantastic after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A number of other names have been floated, but there seems to be a growing consensus.

Also, most leaks have focused on Mister Fantastic or the Invisible Woman, with Reed Richards casting leaks significantly outnumbering Sue Storm reports. As for Human Torch and The Thing, we’ve seen even fewer casting rumors. However, a well-known and consistent leaker just shared four names for Fantastic Four fans, potentially revealing the whole team.

The mysterious leaker goes by the name of MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter and Reddit. She rose to fame with accurate scoops in the past few years, and she has mentioned Marvel’s purported Fantastic Four casting choices in the past.

The leaker is back with a new tweet that features the four actors who will purportedly play the four superheroes in Marvel’s upcoming reboot.

As you can see above, the first two will not surprise any Fantastic Four fan who has been following the casting rumors in the past year or so.

Adam Driver is currently the leading favorite for Mister Fantastic. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, is apparently set to play Reed Richards’ wife Sue Storm.

More interesting are the actors rumored to play the other two members of the Fantastic Four team. As I mentioned, we’ve hardly discussed casting choices for these characters.

If MyTimeToShineHello is correct, Paul Mescal will play Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Also, Daveed Diggs will get the Ben Grimm/The Thing role.

When will Marvel announce the Fantastic Four cast?

As accurate as some Marvel scoopers might be, this is just a rumor. We won’t know anything for certain until Marvel announces it. Grace Randolph, a trusted Marvel insider, said on Twitter that she’s hearing that only the Reed Richards role is set. The other deals aren’t finalized:

I’m still hearing just Reed Richards is set, the other deals still aren’t finalized.



Not to say that casting can’t end up being true but it’s not locked just yet. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 28, 2023

The implication here is that Adam Driver might have signed for the reboot. But she doesn’t mention names in this one. Randolph claimed before that the Fantastic Four cast had been finalized.

I’ll also point out that MyTimeToShineHello said recently that Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Fantastic Four villain Galactus. But the new leaks do not mention the film’s big villain, also a key character in the movie.

As for Marvel, our best bet for discovering the Fantastic Four cast is Comic-Con 2022. Marvel should host a panel at Hall H on July 22nd, where it’ll talk about the future of the MCU. Rumors say that delays are on the table for some Phase 5 and 6 productions. Also, Phase 6 lacks plenty of titles as it is right now, so we expect new reveals.

A cast reveal at Comic-Con might make sense since Fantastic Four will be part of Phase 6, especially if Marvel plans to start shooting it next year.

But that’s also just speculation. Just because it seems a logical move from Marvel, we can’t be sure the Fantastic Four cast announcement you want is coming soon.