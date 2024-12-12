This interview betwee Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield has me pleading for a Deadpool & Spider-Man movie

If you’ve ever wondered what a Deadpool and Spider-Man movie would be like, now that Deadpool & Wolverine has shown us how amazing movies featuring a team-up of two beloved superheroes can be, you should see the Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Actors on Actors interview below. It’s a nearly 50-minute clip part of Variety’s well-known series, where two actors talk candidly about their most recent work.

Since both actors happen to have played two beloved superhero characters, their roles came up quite a bit in the interview, though they never really addressed the question we all would want answered: the elephant in the room: Will Deadpool and Spider-Man be in the same movie together?

I’m convinced they wouldn’t even have tried to answer it, especially considering Garfield’s well-known theatrics when it comes to lying about playing his Peter Parker again. As for Reynolds, I wouldn’t even expect a serious answer from him on such a matter.

However, seeing Reynolds and Garfield interact like that made me realize how much I’d love to see these two actors play their respective superhero characters in a Deadpool and Spider-Man movie. And yes, I’d want this particular version of Spider-Man to star in such a movie. Garfield is my favorite of Sony and Marvel’s live-action Spider-People, and Spider-Man: No Way Home allowed me to realize that.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below concerning the fate of the two characters in upcoming MCU movies.

Halfway through the interview, I thought that Garfield would pop the question. That is, he would ask whether Reynolds thinks their two characters would ever appear in the same movie.

“I think certain people, might, you know, wanna know about…” Garfield started, but Reynolds quickly intervened, saying, “I think you’re… I smell what you’re stepping in, Andrew Garfield and I will blow through this answer as quickly or as slowly as you want.”

“I could find a previously undiscovered eighth circle of hell, that…” Reynolds went before Garfield stopped him with a question about the Deadpool suit related to their previous remarks about autonomy and creativity. Booo!

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Image source: Marvel Studios

It turns out that Reynolds didn’t smell right, or Garfield knew better than to ask the obvious question. How did he know? Well, if you’ve been following the Multiverse Saga, you know it all ends with this big Secret Wars showdown where the Avengers will fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) You probably expect all sorts of multiversal characters to show up, including Deadpool and Garfield’s Spider-Man.

If you also followed MCU rumors closely, you know they mention this. Both actors should return for Secret Wars. Separately, Garfield might reprise his Peter Parker role for Spider-Man 4, something he might have started lying about already.

Maybe the beloved actor chose not to ask the question, knowing it would put both of them on the spot. Garfield inquired whether Reynolds would be back as Deadpool, to which the latter blamed it on his family. Deadpool “swallows” his whole life, Reynolds said, from pre-production to marketing.

“There’s no, you can’t take your hand off the stick, all the way through development, through post-production, into marketing and promo, and then you kind of, and I have four kids, and I don’t wanna be, I don’t ever wanna be on a first-name basis with any of them, no,” the actor joked.

He then said he wanted to make a complete movie with Deadpool & Wolverine rather than a commercial for the next one. That’s when Reynolds said something that qualifies as a sort of teaser for Deadpool’s return. The character is “a supporting character much more than he is a main, a center.”

“I think if he comes back, it’s gonna be in someone else’s movie, a Channing Tatum, I’m so excited to play him,” he continued. That’s not to say that a Gambit movie is in the making, as much as a sort of confirmation that Deadpool could be a supporting character for the Avengers.

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

As for Garfield, he explained what it felt like to be excluded from the Spider-Man party, how he dealt with that, and how much joy to return to the role for No Way Home brought him, even if that meant helping Tom Holland’s character shine.

“There was something so soothing about it being a playpen actually, for me and [Tobey Maguire], for Tom,” Garfield said. “The pressure was on Tom.”

While he didn’t address a potential return to his Peter Parker variant, Garfield also acknowledged that Spider-Man is deeply important to him. “Oh my God, this person, this character, it means so fucking much to me,” he said while dealing with his real-life redemption arc playing Spider-Man again.

He might deny it when asked, but it sure sounds like Garfield is up for more Spidey action.

The Deadpool and Spider-Man part is just a fragment, albeit a key one, of the interview. But if you have an hour to spare, you should watch or listen to the full interview to see how amazingly powerful this duo would be if they were to share the screen.

I personally can’t wait for Deadpool to meet Garfield’s Spider-Man in Secret Wars, while I keep dreaming about a Deadpool and Spider-Man movie with these two: