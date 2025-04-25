Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus Stream Movies for Free
T-Mobile gives you up to $3,200 to switch!
Home Entertainment Gaming

Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs will cost as much as $20

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 25th, 2025 2:56PM EDT
Kirby and the Forgotten Land upgrade pack.
Image: Nintendo

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

One of the last unanswered questions we had before the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month was how Nintendo planned to upgrade old games for the new hardware. The answer is Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs, which enhance the game with improved visuals and new features. And now we know how much we’ll be paying for them.

As it turns out, not all Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs will cost the same amount of money. This week, Nintendo added listings for the first few upgrade packs to the My Nintendo Store, and we were surprised to see that some will cost as much as $20.

Here’s the full list of upgrade packs and prices currently on the My Nintendo Store:

You might notice that the two $20 listings include additional content that wasn’t available in the base game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land includes a brand new story, while Super Mario Party Jamboree features fresh minigames that take advantage of the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, the built-in mic, and the ability to plug in a USB-C camera.

It’s still somewhat disappointing that Nintendo is charging customers to bring their old games up to speed with the souped-up hardware, but these are also optional upgrades. You can still play a vast majority of Switch 1 games on the Switch 2, you just won’t see much of a difference when it comes to the visuals or features without an upgrade pack.

That said, Nintendo has also committed to releasing free updates for select Switch games that may improve their performance or add support for new features. Some of those games include Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and ARMS.

Don’t Miss: Nintendo Switch 3 leaks are here before the Switch 2 launches

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News