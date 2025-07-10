These 4 Steam games are free to keep right now if you act fast

If you’re running low on funds after buying a Nintendo Switch 2 or simply want to try out a new game for free, we have some great news. For a limited time, four paid Steam games are free to download and keep forever. That’s right — if you download them during the promotion, they will be part of your Steam library for as long as you have an account.

Slitherine Games is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, and in addition to putting a bunch of games on sale, the London-based publisher is giving away a few of its older releases. It’s not often that you can pick up a $40 game free of charge on Steam, so it’s worth taking advantage of this promotion even if you don’t know much about the titles.

If you’re looking for a more recent title, independent studio Bloxhill has also made the 2024 title Caribbean Crashers free to claim until July 17. It’s a much smaller game than the others, but it’s received positive reviews, and you can’t argue with free.

Keep scrolling to find out how to get all four Steam games for free.

Free games on Steam this week

Let’s start with a quick guide to finding and acquiring free games on Steam. I usually check the SteamDB page for free promotions first to see what’s available in the store. From there, you can navigate to the Steam page for each game, log in to your Steam account (if you haven’t already logged in), and click the “Add to Account” button.

You should now see all four games in your library, likely sitting right alongside the 13 games you bought during the Steam Summer Sale that you haven’t even installed yet.

Now, let’s get into the four games that you can download for free right now:

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (was $39.99): In Battlestar Galactica Deadlock you’ll take command of the Colonial Fleet in defense of the Twelve Colonies during the First Cylon War. Lead many different types of ships in this 3D tactical game. Every decision counts, your strategy will be vital – can you ensure mankind’s survival?

(was $39.99): In Battlestar Galactica Deadlock you’ll take command of the Colonial Fleet in defense of the Twelve Colonies during the First Cylon War. Lead many different types of ships in this 3D tactical game. Every decision counts, your strategy will be vital – can you ensure mankind’s survival? Fantasy General II (was $39.99): The fantasy wargaming classic is back! Lead powerful heroes and mighty armies into battle in this critically acclaimed turn-based strategy milestone. Level up and train your units and guide them through a gripping story campaign to decide the fate of a world on the brink of destruction.

(was $39.99): The fantasy wargaming classic is back! Lead powerful heroes and mighty armies into battle in this critically acclaimed turn-based strategy milestone. Level up and train your units and guide them through a gripping story campaign to decide the fate of a world on the brink of destruction. Field of Glory II: Medieval (was $29.99): Field of Glory II Medieval is a turn-based tactical game set in the High Middle Ages from 1040 AD to 1270 AD. Developed by legendary designer Richard Bodley Scott it brings the best from the tabletop world into the best digital framework.

(was $29.99): Field of Glory II Medieval is a turn-based tactical game set in the High Middle Ages from 1040 AD to 1270 AD. Developed by legendary designer Richard Bodley Scott it brings the best from the tabletop world into the best digital framework. Caribbean Crashers (was $1.99): Caribbean Crashers is a fast paced pirate strategy game where you control your own ship and fire cannonballs at enemy vessels to secure victory!

All four games are free to keep as long as you add them to your Steam account before 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on July 17.