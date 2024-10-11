Will Deadpool and Wolverine join the Avengers in Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Deadpool & Wolverine is available digitally, with the Blu-ray and Disney Plus streaming versions to follow soon. That’s the only way to see these mutants in the MCU for the time being.

After the massive success of Deadpool 3, it’s likely that Marvel will want to bring both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back for more shenanigans. It’s not too crazy to speculate that we’ll see both in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

But Marvel has yet to confirm anything, and we’ll probably not get any teasers from the actors anytime soon. However, Doomsday and Secret Wars are getting closer and closer. The former is set to start production at some point next year. The first details have started leaking, with an insider teasing the participation of Deadpool and Wolverine in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Before we proceed, I’ll tell you that spoilers might follow. You’ll want to avoid everything below if you want to be surprised.

The point of Deadpool 3 was to somehow bring Wade Wilson to the MCU reality. We needed this specific character to jump from his timeline to Earth-616. We know it happened already, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. And it happened before the Deadpool & Wolverine events.

For some reason, Deadpool came to audition with the Avengers in the months that preceded the Thanos (Josh Brolin) attack in Infinity War. Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) shot him down hilariously.

Wade returned to his reality and destroyed his time travel piece; the rest is history. The rest is, of course, the action in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Following said action, Deadpool still has the “Amazon Fire Phone” he took from Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) early in the movie. We know he still used the device to return to the TVA during the credits scenes. Deadpool wanted to prove he was not responsible for Johnny Storm’s (Chris Evans) death.

On that note, the TVA took notice of the events on Earth-10005 and decided to let this Wolverine version stay in the same reality as Wade. This is a somewhat important Deadpool & Wolverine plot hole. A Wolverine should exist in that reality, the one who dies in Logan.

The TVA could always decide to recruit Deadpool and Wolverine for other multiverse jobs, considering how their ingenuity managed to do something believed impossible. They saved a timeline from extinction.

Speaking of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman was simply amazing in the movie. His Wolverine is so good that Marvel would be silly not to throw all the money in the world at the star for him to appear in Secret Wars, and maybe the X-Men reboot.

I’ll remind you of older rumors that said Wolverine might join the Avengers in Secret Wars. This would be the kind of massive superhero endeavor that requires the presence of all sorts of skilled characters to defeat a greater evil. It used to be Kang, but now it’s Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

I hear Deadpool and Wolverine will have a small role to play in Avengers Doomsday but then a huge role in Avengers Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/GH1Hdr1dqn — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 10, 2024

If you’re aware of all this context about Deadpool 3, you won’t be surprised to read the latest Doomsday and Secret Wars rumors coming from MyTimeToShineHello. She’s a Marvel insider who was accurate about unreleased MCU projects in the past, and her new information concerns the upcoming Avengers movies.

If this information is accurate, Deadpool and Wolverine will appear in both movies. They’ll have smaller roles in Doomsday and larger ones in Secret Wars.

That’s actually what I’d expect from the final movies in the Multiverse Saga. Doomsday should be smaller in scope, like Infinity War. It should also focus more on the heroes in the main reality. Then, Secret Wars could turn out to be as massive as Endgame, pulling in as many superheroes as possible to be the villains.

Deadpool and Wolverine would shine in Secret Wars once someone calls upon them to fight Doctor Doom.

I hear Tom Holland will be the main lead in Avemgers Doomsday but will have a smaller role in Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/ye3YWxxc1Q — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 10, 2024

Interestingly, the leaker has another scoop that supports the speculation above. She said in a different tweet that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be the main Avengers lead in Doctor Doom, but he will have a smaller role in Secret Wars.

Spider-Man will probably be among the Earth-616’s Avengers who fight Doom initially and fail to beat him. The Earth’s Avengers can’t possibly win, or we wouldn’t get to Secret Wars.

Other rumors have also said that Tom Holland will have an important role in Doomsday.

None of this can be confirmed at this time. But Doomsday should start filming next year, likely alongside Spider-Man 4. The film is set to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.