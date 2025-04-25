Coming to Netflix next week: Gourmet legends, friendship chaos, and a war that changed everything

Netflix is about to serve up a triple feature of taste, tension, and tears next week.

From Michelin-star magic to messy adult friendships and one of the most complicated wars in modern history, these are among the biggest and best titles coming to the streaming giant over the next seven days, closing out the month of April strong and setting up May with new releases that are worth checking out right out of the date. In other words, consider your week officially booked — and the ‘Continue Watching’ button about to get quite a workout.

What do you get when you put four culinary heavyweights in beautifully lit kitchens and let them talk philosophy over perfectly plated duck confit? You get Chef’s Table: Legends — a glossy, slow-motion symphony of passion, butter, and egos flambéed to perfection.

This is food porn at its most swoon-worthy. Chef’s Table: Legends spotlights chefs who’ve transcended the kitchen to become global forces, whether that’s by fighting hunger, starting food revolutions, or changing how we think about what’s on our plate. The focus here is on Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters, and Thomas Keller, and if you’re like me, you’ll go into this series expecting emotional backstories, sizzling montages, and at least one shot of someone thoughtfully staring at an herb garden like it’s giving life advice.

Fun fact: This release also coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Chef’s Table franchise, Netflix’s signature culinary series in which the kitchens of world-class chefs double as stages for storytelling, passion, and edible masterpieces.

In this next of Netflix’s biggest releases coming next week, co-creator Tina Fey (along with fellow 30 Rock writer-producers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield) gives us a smart, sharp comedy (based on the 1981 movie with the same name) about a group of six old friends heading out for a relaxing weekend away.

The shocking news that one couple in the group is about to split up changes everything. “Over the course of a year,” Netflix explains about the show that also stars Will Forte and Steve Carell in addition to Fey, “we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”

Finally, this five-part docuseries pulls no punches as it tackles the Vietnam War with all the complexity, heartache, and uncomfortable truths that the conflict deserves.

Viewers won’t find tidy answers here, but they will find a deeply human exploration of one of the most defining and divisive chapters in our history. Expect haunting archival footage, raw interviews, and a constant sense that history doesn’t stay fixed in the past. Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War and Turning Point: 9/11 and the War On Terror, this new Turning Point-themed release is once again for the deep thinkers, the history buffs, and anyone who wants a fuller picture of how we got from there to here.