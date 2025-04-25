How to track Nintendo Switch 2 restocks at Best Buy, GameStop, and more

Trying to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder on Wednesday was predictably infuriating.

Retailers were overwhelmed by the crowds assailing their sites. Target removed consoles from shopping carts, Walmart put customers in endless lines, and Best Buy didn’t even start on time. The next morning, GameStop had similar issues, and the only reliable way to lock in a preorder seemed to be visiting a brick-and-mortar GameStop store. So, now that the Switch 2 seems to be sold out everywhere, what can you do to still get one at launch?

In the weeks ahead, retailers will, in all likelihood, receive more stock. Reports claim this will be the biggest game console launch in history, with Nintendo set to produce between 6 million and 8 million consoles by June 5th. Nintendo wants to get as many consoles onto store shelves as possible, so be prepared for restocks.

Below, we’ll be sharing everything that we’ve heard about Nintendo Switch 2 preorder restocks and useful tips for tracking them in the days and weeks ahead.

How to track Nintendo Switch 2 preorder restocks

Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories.

If and when Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart can replenish their Switch 2 stock, they will undoubtedly inform the public right away. In the meantime, there have been reports of stock suddenly reappearing on some retailer sites. As a refresher, here are all the links to the retailers that have been accepting Switch 2 preorders so far:

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

Refreshing those listings until your fingers fall off is one option, but we also came across a site called Restock Tracker that appears to be updating in real-time as more consoles come in. You can also try NowInStock.net, HotStock, and TrackaLacker, and sign up for email alerts to make sure you don’t miss out when more consoles become available.

When will Nintendo Switch 2 preorders reopen?

Nintendo Switch 2 logo.

Sadly, I don’t have an uncle who works at Nintendo, so I don’t know the answer to this question. That said, there is still a chance that your local GameStop isn’t out of Switch 2 preorders. At the very least, call and ask to see if it’s worth making the drive.

It is also worth noting that GameStop said on April 24th that it has been working to “squash bot and duplicate orders to reopen inventory.” Once it finishes zapping the bots, there’s a possibility that the retailer could host a second round of preorders.

Then, there’s the curious case of Amazon. As of April 25th, Amazon doesn’t even have a listing for the Switch 2 in the US, much less preorders. We’ll keep an eye on Nintendo’s Amazon store page in the coming days in case the online retailer joins the party. We are not getting our hopes up, since Amazon in the US mysteriously stopped selling first-party Nintendo products about a year ago, but maybe the two will hash out their issues soon.

We’ll continue to update this page as we learn more about Switch 2 preorders.