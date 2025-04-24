Nintendo Switch 2 sold out immediately, so GameStop is your only chance

Nintendo earlier this week revealed that Nintendo Switch 2 demand in Japan far exceeded the available supply for the first two planned preorder batches. The news dropped ahead of the US preorder process, with Nintendo telling Japanese gamers that it’s doing everything it plans to ramp up production significantly.

I warned the other day that the Nintendo Switch 2 demand in Japan is probably indicative of what will happen in other markets, including the US, where Switch 2 preorders were about to go live.

American gamers got the chance to preorder the console much later than their international counterparts. Nintendo postponed the preorder start because of Trump’s new tariffs that started dropping around the time the Switch 2 launch event happened.

Thankfully, Nintendo kept the Switch 2 prices unchanged when it announced the April 24th preorder date. This gives us all the more reason to worry about supply and release date deliveries.

Soon after midnight on April 24th, Nintendo Switch 2 preorders opened, not without issues and hitches. Unsurprisingly, the initial batch of Switch 2 stock is gone, and you’ll probably have a tough time getting a console on release date.

However, you have one more chance to preorder the new handheld. Unlike its rivals, GameStop didn’t start Switch 2 preorders at midnight. Instead, sales will begin at 11:00 AM EST in just a few hours.

After tracking preorders at midnight and noting the various hiccups that impacted the preorder process at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, The Verge reported that stock sold out quickly.

GameStop remains the odd exception, as the retailer will start taking in-store preorders on Thursday when the brick-and-mortar locations open their doors. Nintendo Switch 2 preorders will begin at 11:00 online, which is probably your best bet on securing a next-gen Switch if you failed to get yours last night.

GameStop’s Nintendo Switch 2 preorder schedule. Image source: X

Those buyers who thought they’d have a better chance of scoring the Nintendo Switch 2 through Nintendo’s My Nintendo Store will not be happy to hear that release-date deliveries might not be guaranteed.

The advantage of going through the My Nintendo Store is that you’re not competing against scalpers looking to make a killing on Switch 2 demand. Unfortunately, while Nintendo can make strict rules about placing preorders through its website, it can’t guarantee June 5th deliveries.

Like in Japan a day earlier, Nintendo confirmed that Switch 2 demand exceeds the stock reserved for My Nintendo Store preorders. Here’s the message Nintendo shared on My Nintendo Store:

Thank you to those of you who have already registered your interest in purchasing from My Nintendo Store. We’re thrilled by the enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2! Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5th is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We’ll confirm your shipping date upon purchase.

The company advises buyers who want to increase their chances of getting a Switch 2 at launch to visit its retail partners. But most of those partners have already sold out their initial batch of Switch 2 units.

My Nintendo Store users who want to keep waiting for invites won’t have to do anything else but wait for invitations to purchase the Switch 2 console. The initial waves of invites to purchase the console will go out on May 8th.

It’s very likely that Nintendo will make more Switch 2 stock available to US buyers in the coming months through the various channels the console can be preordered through. However, it’s unclear when the new stock will be available.

Your best bet is to keep checking the Nintendo Switch 2 pages for all US retailers that are taking preorders, hoping they will open up sales again. That is after you’ve tried your luck with GameStop.

Finally, there will be Switch 2 stock available to purchase in stock on June 5th. Better plan ahead and line up in front of a local store that will have stock on hand on release date.