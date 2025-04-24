Nintendo Switch 2 preorders are live: Where can you buy one?

If you’re reading this, preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 are finally available in the US. Initially, preorders were set to open on April 9th, but then the tariffs hit. The good news is that the Switch 2 is still set to launch on June 5th for $449.99, but if you want to have one on launch day, you’re likely going to need to secure a preorder quickly.

Whether you’re still on the fence about buying a Switch 2 or you can’t wait to get your hands on one, we will tell you everything you need to know about the next-gen console, from how to place your preorder to the lineup of launch games to the new features and accessories that make this device the true successor to the original Nintendo Switch.

How to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 at launch. Image source: Nintendo

Starting at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart opened preorders for the Switch 2 online. GameStop also plans to start online preorders at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET and in-store as soon as the doors open. If you live in the US, preordering from any of these stores is your best bet for actually acquiring a console at launch.

If you plan to preorder now, be sure to create an account at the retailer’s website if you haven’t already done so. There’s no telling how quickly they’ll run out of stock, so you need to be ready to place your order as close to midnight as possible. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to download the store’s mobile app to place your order.

We put together a comprehensive Nintendo Switch 2 preorder guide to help you prepare earlier this week, but here are the links to the relevant store pages of every participating retailer for the standard Nintendo Switch 2 console:

If you’d rather snag the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, here are the links:

It’s also possible to preorder the console from Nintendo, but it’s somewhat confusing. Nintendo has a page on its website giving Nintendo Account users the opportunity to register their interest in buying a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store. They can choose between the standard Switch 2 console or the Mario Kart World bundle. The first invites go out on May 8th, and those who get an email have 72 hours to complete their purchase.

Finally, although Amazon hasn’t announced any official plans for Switch 2 preorders, you might want to keep an eye on Nintendo’s Amazon store page tonight.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

Mario Kart World will cost $80 at launch. Image source: Nintendo

We don’t yet have a complete list of games that will be available for the Switch 2 on day one, but here are all of the titles we know about so far:

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

We’ll add to this list if any more Switch 2 games are confirmed for the launch window.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2. Image source: Nintendo

Though the price of the Switch 2 console is staying the same, Nintendo did raise the prices of its official accessories due to tariffs. All of the Switch 2 accessories listed below are $1 to $10 more expensive now than when they were revealed:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

– $84.99 Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers – $94.99

– $94.99 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

– $39.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

– $13.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two) – $24.99

– $24.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

– $54.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

– $119.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

– $39.99 Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99

– $84.99 Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99

– $34.99 Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch 2 – $59.99

Most of these will also be available to preorder from the retailers listed above.

Biggest changes from Switch to Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will cost $9.99. Image source: Nintendo

Trying to decide whether to move on from your OG Switch? Here are some of the most notable upgrades and changes from the previous generation to the Switch 2:

Display : The Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen with support for HDR, VRR, and up to 120 fps.

: The Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen with support for HDR, VRR, and up to 120 fps. Joy-Con 2 : The new Joy-Con controllers snap into place with built-in magnets, have larger sticks and buttons, and introduce HD rumble 2. You can also use the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse, and the new C button opens GameChat.

: The new Joy-Con controllers snap into place with built-in magnets, have larger sticks and buttons, and introduce HD rumble 2. You can also use the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse, and the new C button opens GameChat. GameChat : GameChat is a new social feature for the Switch 2 that allows friends to easily voice chat and share their screens while playing together online. There’s a mic built into the top of the console, and you can also attach a compatible camera to let your friends see your face. GameChat will be free for everyone through March 31, 2026. Afterwards, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use the feature.

: GameChat is a new social feature for the Switch 2 that allows friends to easily voice chat and share their screens while playing together online. There’s a mic built into the top of the console, and you can also attach a compatible camera to let your friends see your face. GameChat will be free for everyone through March 31, 2026. Afterwards, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use the feature. New stand : The Switch’s kickstand was among its worst components, but on the Switch 2, there’s a larger, more stable stand with 150 degrees of freedom.

: The Switch’s kickstand was among its worst components, but on the Switch 2, there’s a larger, more stable stand with 150 degrees of freedom. New dock: When you put your Switch 2 in the new dock — which features a built-in fan — you can play games in up to 4K resolution. Compatible TVs can power on and switch to the correct input when you turn on the Switch 2 as well.

These are just a few reasons to pick up the Switch 2, but personally, I’m most excited to play a new Mario Kart for the first time in over a decade. Here’s hoping we all have good luck placing our preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday.