Mario Kart World Direct reveals new characters, gameplay, items, and more

It’s been a couple of weeks since Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, and now it has given proper time to talk about the marquee title that will launch alongside the new console: Mario Kart World.

The first new Mario Kart game in almost a decade offers new characters, courses, items, gameplay, and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mario Kart World 15-minute-long Direct.

Courses: It’s a Mario Kart game, so courses play a big role in World. Nintendo unveiled several new courses, including Mario Bros. Circuit, Crown City, a Vienna-like Salty Salty Speedway, Starview Peak, Boo Cinema, Toad’s Factory, Peach Beach, and Wario Shipyard. The company also revealed that it’s reimagining some of the classic courses.

Characters: You already know it’s possible to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Bowser. But did you know you can also play as Goomba, Spike, a Cow, and more? Nintendo is still a bit mysterious about all the available characters, but it feels like you can play as almost anyone introduced in the Mario franchise.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Vehicles: There are several vehicles to choose from, but they’re as customizable as the ones in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This means you won’t be able to select the cart, the wheels, and the flying accessory. However, choosing the proper car might help with your winning strategy.

Gaming Modes: Mario Kart World has two main gaming modes: Grand Prix and Knockout Tour. Both can be played by up to 24 characters. Once you conquer all Grand Prix courses, there will be a special Grand Prix available, most likely Rainbow Road. In the Knockout Tour, you need to make sure you’re among the first in the race to conquer the competition.

Items: Mario Kart World revealed new items, including the Coinc Shell, the Ice Flower (which freezes enemies and makes them spin), a hammer, a mega mushroom, a feather to avoid attacks, Kamek to transform adversaries, and more.

Yoshi’s Drive-Thru: When you’re not competing, you can stop at Yoshi’s Drive-Thru locations across the globe. Depending on the meal you get, you can change your character’s outfits, which will then be available to play in-game.

Baby Peach in Mario Kart World. Image source: Nintendo

New Tricks: The Mario Kart World Direct introduced new tricks, including the Charge Jump, which lets you leap over obstacles, dodge attacks, and jump on walls, among other things. A Rewind feature allows your vehicle to go back, so you can create better strategies.

Other Battle Modes: Users can also take advantage of Time Trials, Vs. Race, Battle Mode, and Coin Runners.

Finally, when you’re not competing, Free Roam lets you enjoy the roads without a problem. There are missions you can complete to show off your abilities, hidden coins called Peach Medallions, hidden panels to activate, and more. You can also take photos in this mode.

Nintendo says up to four players can play Mario Kart World on the same system. Local wireless play allows up to eight Nintendo Switch 2 hardware systems, with two people playing on the same hardware. Users can also play with friends online and use the GameChat experience to talk with them.

Mario Kart World will be available on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, on June 5, 2025.