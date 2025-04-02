Nintendo Switch 2: Everything you need to know about the new console

On Wednesday, we finally got a closer look at the Switch 2 in a 60-minute-long Nintendo Direct. If you couldn’t tune in live or just want a recap of everything we learned, we’ve rounded up all of the new information, game reveals, and more below.

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and new features

The Switch 2 has a 1080p, 7.9-inch LCD screen which supports HDR and up to 120 FPS.

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers are reminiscent of the controllers for the Switch, but with a few key differences. We knew the updated Joy-Con connected to the Switch magnetically instead of on rails, but they can also both be used as mice to play compatible games. The console also features 3D audio support, a new stand with freely adjustable viewing angles, two USB-C ports (one on top and one on bottom), and 256GB of internal storage.

The dock enables up to 4K resolution and HDR for compatible games. It also has a built-in fan to keep your system cool and performance stable.

GameChat and Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Then there’s the C button on the right controller that can be used to activate a new feature called GameChat. With the C button, you can pull up the Chat menu, where you can share your screen and start voice chats with friends. The Switch 2 has a built-in speaker and voice cancellation technology to ensure the speaker only picks up your voice.

There’s also a new accessory called the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. With the camera connected, you and your friends can stream yourselves live alongside your gameplay.

GameChat will be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to use the GameChat feature, but it will be available without a membership until March 31, 2026.

GameShare

GameShare is another new feature for the Switch 2 that allows users to play games together locally on multiple systems using just one game. You can share compatible games with up to three other Switch or Switch 2 consoles at a time.

Game Cards

The Nintendo Switch 2 game cards are the same shape as the physical games for the Switch, but they’re now red and have faster data reading speeds.

Additional storage

You can expand the storage of the Switch 2 with microSD Express cards, but Nintendo notes that the microSD cards that were used with the Switch will not be compatible.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

There’s an updated Pro Controller for the Switch 2 with a C button on the front and new GL and GR buttons on the back, to which you can assign existing button controls. There’s also an audio jack on the bottom of the new controller.

Nintendo Switch Online

You can continue to use your Nintendo Switch Online subscription on the Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you’ll get a new benefit: GameCube games. The games that will be available at launch include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcaliber 2, and F-Zero GX. And yes, there’s also a Nintendo GameCube Controller coming on June 5 for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 at launch. Image source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025 for $449.99. There will also be a bundle that includes the new game Mario Kart World for $499.99. Preorders from participating retailers will go live on Wednesday, April 9.

Nintendo also shared the pricing for all of the accessories revealed on Wednesday:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $79.99

– $79.99 Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers – $89.99

– $89.99 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $34.99

– $34.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap – $12.99

– $12.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two) – $19.99

– $19.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $49.99

– $49.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $109.99

– $109.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $34.99

– $34.99 Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $79.99

– $79.99 Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $29.99

We’ll update this list when and if more pricing information is revealed.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Image source: Nintendo

Nintendo notes that there are three kinds of games you can play on the new console: Switch 2 games, compatible Switch games, and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. The Switch 2 Edition games are upgraded versions of Nintendo Switch games with improved graphics, new ways to play on the next-gen console, and more.

We have a separate article for all of the new Switch 2 games, but here’s a quick list of all of the games that we saw during the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday:

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Drag x Drive

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition

Hades 2

Street Fighter 6

Daemon X Machine: Titanic Scion

Split Fiction

EA Sports FC

Madden NFL

Hogwarts Legacy

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Hitman World of Assassination

Project 007

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Deltarune

Borderlands 4

Civilization VII

WWE 2K

NBA 2K

Survival Kids

Enter the Gungeon 2

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Goodnight Universe

Two Point Museum

Wild Hearts S

Witchbrook

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Star Wars Outlaws

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Fast Fusion

Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Reanimal

Fortnite

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Human Fall Flat 2

The Duskbloods

Kirby Air Riders

Donkey Kong Bananza

These are all of the games that Nintendo showed off at the Nintendo Direct, but plenty more will be announced in the coming days and weeks before launch.