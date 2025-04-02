Nintendo Switch 2: Everything you need to know about the new console

On Wednesday, we finally got a closer look at the Switch 2 in a 60-minute-long Nintendo Direct. If you couldn’t tune in live or just want a recap of everything we learned, we’ve rounded up all of the new information, game reveals, and more below.
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and new features
The Switch 2 has a 1080p, 7.9-inch LCD screen which supports HDR and up to 120 FPS.
The new Joy-Con 2 controllers are reminiscent of the controllers for the Switch, but with a few key differences. We knew the updated Joy-Con connected to the Switch magnetically instead of on rails, but they can also both be used as mice to play compatible games. The console also features 3D audio support, a new stand with freely adjustable viewing angles, two USB-C ports (one on top and one on bottom), and 256GB of internal storage.
The dock enables up to 4K resolution and HDR for compatible games. It also has a built-in fan to keep your system cool and performance stable.
GameChat and Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Then there’s the C button on the right controller that can be used to activate a new feature called GameChat. With the C button, you can pull up the Chat menu, where you can share your screen and start voice chats with friends. The Switch 2 has a built-in speaker and voice cancellation technology to ensure the speaker only picks up your voice.
There’s also a new accessory called the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. With the camera connected, you and your friends can stream yourselves live alongside your gameplay.
GameChat will be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to use the GameChat feature, but it will be available without a membership until March 31, 2026.
GameShare
GameShare is another new feature for the Switch 2 that allows users to play games together locally on multiple systems using just one game. You can share compatible games with up to three other Switch or Switch 2 consoles at a time.
Game Cards
The Nintendo Switch 2 game cards are the same shape as the physical games for the Switch, but they’re now red and have faster data reading speeds.
Additional storage
You can expand the storage of the Switch 2 with microSD Express cards, but Nintendo notes that the microSD cards that were used with the Switch will not be compatible.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
There’s an updated Pro Controller for the Switch 2 with a C button on the front and new GL and GR buttons on the back, to which you can assign existing button controls. There’s also an audio jack on the bottom of the new controller.
Nintendo Switch Online
You can continue to use your Nintendo Switch Online subscription on the Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you’ll get a new benefit: GameCube games. The games that will be available at launch include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcaliber 2, and F-Zero GX. And yes, there’s also a Nintendo GameCube Controller coming on June 5 for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Nintendo Switch 2 price and release date
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025 for $449.99. There will also be a bundle that includes the new game Mario Kart World for $499.99. Preorders from participating retailers will go live on Wednesday, April 9.
Nintendo also shared the pricing for all of the accessories revealed on Wednesday:
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $79.99
- Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers – $89.99
- Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $34.99
- Joy-Con 2 Strap – $12.99
- Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two) – $19.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $49.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $109.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $34.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $79.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $29.99
We’ll update this list when and if more pricing information is revealed.
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Nintendo notes that there are three kinds of games you can play on the new console: Switch 2 games, compatible Switch games, and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. The Switch 2 Edition games are upgraded versions of Nintendo Switch games with improved graphics, new ways to play on the next-gen console, and more.
We have a separate article for all of the new Switch 2 games, but here’s a quick list of all of the games that we saw during the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday:
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Drag x Drive
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
- Hades 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Daemon X Machine: Titanic Scion
- Split Fiction
- EA Sports FC
- Madden NFL
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Project 007
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Deltarune
- Borderlands 4
- Civilization VII
- WWE 2K
- NBA 2K
- Survival Kids
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Goodnight Universe
- Two Point Museum
- Wild Hearts S
- Witchbrook
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Shadow Labyrinth – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
- Reanimal
- Fortnite
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Human Fall Flat 2
- The Duskbloods
- Kirby Air Riders
- Donkey Kong Bananza
These are all of the games that Nintendo showed off at the Nintendo Direct, but plenty more will be announced in the coming days and weeks before launch.