Nintendo will go hands-on with Switch 2 games in April 3 and 4 livestreams

We are just a few hours away from the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream, but it turns out that Nintendo has even more planned for this week. On April 3 and 4, the company will host two Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentations at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET to go hands-on with some of the Switch 2 games that will be revealed on Wednesday.

Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentations go hands-on with Switch 2 games. Image source: Nintendo

We know that the Nintendo Direct streaming on April 2 will last approximately 60 minutes, which means that Nintendo will have plenty of time to showcase the new Switch 2 hardware as well as some of the games that will be available during the launch window.

That said, Nintendo can only dedicate so much time to each game. That’s where the Treehouse: Live presentations come in. We’ll get a chance to see extended gameplay from the first Switch 2 games and, hopefully, more about what makes them unique. The April 3 presentation will be four hours long, while the April 4 stream will last three hours.

The fact that Nintendo is spreading these presentations over two days is a pretty clear sign that there will be no lack of Switch 2 exclusives ready for day one. Mario Kart 9 will probably be one of the games present, and I can’t wait to see more of the sequel in action.

We’re also very curious to learn more about the leaked Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. Our educated guess is that Nintendo and its partners are upgrading older games to take advantage of the Switch 2 hardware, and if that ends up being the case, we’re hoping to see some of these titles during the presentations. This should give us a better idea of just how much more powerful the Nintendo Switch 2 is than the original Switch.

If you want to see hands-on demos of Switch 2 games, tune into the Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentations at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on April 3 and April 4.