What are Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games?

In Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo announced virtual game cards, which will let Switch owners share digital games between consoles. It’s an interesting concept, but it’s not what we’re here to discuss. Rather, we want you to take a look at the fine print near the bottom of Nintendo’s webpage for the new feature.

As spotted by Wario64, Nintendo might have spoiled an unannounced feature for the Switch 2 on its site today. If you go to the bottom of the Virtual Game Cards page on Nintendo’s website, you’ll see this note: “Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games can only be loaded on a Nintendo Switch 2 system.”

We obviously know what Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games are. Most Nintendo Switch games will be playable on the Switch 2, but there will also be Switch 2 exclusives that don’t work on the original Switch. But the company also specifically mentions “Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games,” which is a phrase that has yet to appear anywhere else.

We expect to hear more about Switch 2 Edition games at the Nintendo Direct next Wednesday, but in the meantime, we have an educated guess.

In all likelihood, “Nintendo Switch 2 Edition” games are upgraded versions of Switch games that take advantage of the improved hardware of the next-generation console. The Switch is already eight years old, and even though the Switch 2 won’t be nearly as powerful as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, it should still be a major upgrade over its predecessor.

Looking back through recent headlines, we might have already gotten a sneak peek of a Switch 2 Edition game. There’s a hidden 60 FPS mode in the new Switch game Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition that is currently only partially implemented. What if that feature only works on the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game?

We’ll have to tune in to the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct on April 2 to find out.