March Nintendo Direct: Biggest Switch announcements

The last Nintendo Switch Direct is here. Eight years after Nintendo introduced the Switch, this is the last event focused on the 2017 hardware.

Next week, the Big N will finally unveil the first titles coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Rumors so far reveal the company has a three-part launch plan, combining first-party titles, third-party titles, and holiday games. That said, these are the last Nintendo Switch game announcements at this March Direct.

Biggest Nintendo Direct announcements

Dragon Quest I-II HD Remake: The first Nintendo Direct announcement is the remake of the first two Dragon Quest games. The titles, which include new quests, will launch later this year.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar: This feel-good game lets you create a farm, take care of animals, and sell the goods you produce at the Grand Bazaar. It’s launching on August 27, 2025.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond: The long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 Beyond game is finally launching for the Nintendo Switch in 2025. Even though it’s also coming to the Switch 2, it took a long time for the Big N to unveil this game with a proper trailer. The title gives a Returnal kind of vibe but with different twists, as Samus gets psychic abilities in this weird adventure.

Pokémon Legends Z-A: After a packed Pokémon Presents, Nintendo gave another glimpse at Pokémon Legends Z-A. This time, we know about the Z-A Royale. When night falls at Lumiose City, powerful trainers challenge you in battles. Among your tasks, you need to increase your rank all the way up from Z to A. The game launches in 2025.

Monument Valley I and II: Nintendo is bringing the Monument Valley series to the Nintendo Switch system. Very popular on mobile, these games will be available on April 15, 2025. The third game, which was exclusive to Netflix, will come to the Switch in the summer.

Besides games, there were other interesting Nintendo Direct announcements. Here they are:

Virtual Game Card: In the future, digital games will become Virtual Game Cards. This feature lets you play different titles on a different console as if you’re using a physical card on new hardware. If you have a family group, you can lend games for up to two weeks. It will also work with Nintendo Switch 2.

In the future, digital games will become Virtual Game Cards. This feature lets you play different titles on a different console as if you’re using a physical card on new hardware. If you have a family group, you can lend games for up to two weeks. It will also work with Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo Today: An app with Nintendo Direct events, information about its games, and more. Nintendo Switch 2 information will also be available on this iOS and Android app.

Wrap up

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct happens next week. Keep checking BGR for the latest news.