These are the actual iPhone 17 colors for Apple’s entire lineup

Over the past few weeks, several reports have supported the expected iPhone 17 colors. Now, a new story confirms the full range of colors planned for the iPhone 17 lineup. Reputable Macworld‘s Filipe Espósito says he obtained the details from sources familiar with the devices.

What’s interesting about the iPhone 17 lineup is that Apple is preparing distinct color options for each model, including the base version, iPhone Air, and iPhone Pro models. Espósito’s report aligns with previous leaks from Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson, who recently shared some of the expected colors.

While Macworld wasn’t able to confirm the official marketing names, the publication did verify the Pantone shades Apple is targeting for each release.

iPhone 15 colors are more muted than usual. Image source: Apple Inc.

Base-model iPhone 17 colors:

Black

White

Steel Gray (Pantone 18-4005-TPG)

Green (Pantone 2282 U)

Purple (Pantone 530 U)

Light Blue (Pantone 658 U)

This year, Apple is adding a new color to the base model while bringing back purple and tweaking the green shade.

iPhone 17 Air colors:

Black (same as iPhone 16)

White (brighter and cooler than the iPhone 16)

Light Blue (Pantone 657 U)

Light Gold (Pantone 11-0604 TPG Gardenia)

Espósito notes that Apple is focusing on lighter tones for the iPhone 17 Air to emphasize how thin and light the device is. The Light Blue may resemble the color option that’s available on the M4 MacBook Air pictured below.

Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 17 Pro colors:

Black (same as iPhone 16 Pro)

White (same as iPhone 16 Pro)

Gray (similar to Natural Titanium)

Dark Blue (Pantone 19-4025 TPG Mood Indigo)

Orange (Pantone 1501243 TCX Papaya)

The journalist expects an extra color on this model as well. Technically, all iPhone 17 Pro colors will be new, since Apple is moving from a titanium frame to aluminum. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cupertino dropped either the white or gray option, as the two may be too similar and add unnecessary complexity for buyers.

In recent years, Apple has typically offered five colors for the base models and four for the Pro versions. Occasionally, it introduces a spring color, though it hasn’t done so in the last couple of years.

Wrap up

There are still a few months to go before the iPhone 17’s official debut, but you now have a clearer idea of what to expect when it comes to color options. Check out more details about the lineup below.